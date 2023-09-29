"Something extraordinary" - Former Real Madrid star speaks on 'wonderful' experience of playing with Cristiano Ronaldo

Former Real Madrid striker Javier 'Chicharito' Hernandez recently recalled his time sharing the locker room with Cristiano Ronaldo, now a standout performer at Al Nassr.

The Mexican forward, who is 35 years old and played for Los Blancos during the 2014-15 season, spoke effusively about the Portuguese legend's influence, both on and off the field.

Hernandez contributed nine goals and five assists in 31 appearances in all competitions during his stint with Real Madrid. That same season, Ronaldo hit the back of the net an incredible 61 times, a career-best for the prolific forward.

In an interview with Paramount+, Hernandez delved into his experiences with the Real Madrid legend (via GOAL):

“Cristiano was phenomenal in the locker room and also in his way of being. I don’t think I have met or seen a player, who has come out to say that Cristiano is a difficult or complicated person. It was wonderful to play with him. Cris is Cris. We know his personality and competitiveness, which is something extraordinary. But as a team-mate, I get spectacular things."

Both Ronaldo and Hernandez have since moved on to new chapters in their respective careers, each finding success outside the European stage. Ronaldo has been making waves in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr.

Meanwhile, Hernandez is enjoying his fourth season with the LA Galaxy in Major League Soccer (MLS).

Ronaldinho regrets never sharing the field with Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Brazilian football icon Ronaldinho has expressed a notable regret: missing the opportunity to play alongside Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo. Known for his stints with Barcelona, Ronaldinho was asked to choose between Lionel Messi and Ronaldo Nazario in an interview with AB Talks.

However, Ronaldinho's answer shed light on a regret regarding another superstar entirely (via Daily Post):

“I have played with Messi and Ronaldo for a long time. The only one I did not play with was Cristiano. I only missed playing with Cristiano. Of course, I’d go with Messi or Ronaldo. But since I never played with Cristiano Ronaldo, [I want] to have that combination, to have that experience.”

Over his illustrious career, Ronaldinho has played with a number of legends and also won the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Brazil. However, playing alongside the Portugal legend in a competitive game is no longer an option, as the Brazilian has since retired and is in his 40s.