  "Something extremely wrong with this manager" - Fans furious as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate included in XI for opening SPL clash

"Something extremely wrong with this manager" - Fans furious as Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr teammate included in XI for opening SPL clash

By Silas Sud
Published Aug 29, 2025 17:25 GMT
Al-Nassr fans have reacted on X

Al-Nassr fans are conveying their frustration on X after Jorge Jesus started Cristiano Ronaldo's teammate, Angelo Gabriel, in midfield over Otavio and Abdullah Al-Khaibari. The Knights of Najd are set to face Al-Taawoun in their opening Saudi Pro League fixture of the season at the King Abdullah Sport City stadium later tonight (Friday, August 29).

Nawaf Al-Aqidi starts in goal ahead of Bento Krepski. Ayman Yahya, Inigo Martinez, Mohamed Simakan, and Nawaf Boushal make up the defense. The midfield comprises of Marcelo Brozovic, Angelo, and Joao Felix. Sadio Mane, Kingsley Coman, and Cristiano Ronaldo start up front to complete the starting XI.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr signed Angelo last summer from Chelsea for a reported fee of £19.4 million. The 20-year-old right-winger struggled for form last season, scoring two goals and providing 10 assists in 38 appearances across all competitions. Despite being an attacking player, Jesus opted to start Angelo in central midfield over the more defensive Al-Khaibari. Former Porto star Otavio is reportedly not in Jesus' plans going forward and is expected to leave the Knights of Najd this summer.

Al-Nassr fans are far from impressed by this decision, with one posting:

"There is something extremely wrong with this manager. Willing to start Angelo in the midfield who will do nothing in any tough game, but won't try Otavio, who was this team's best midfielder in the past season. This manager has won the trophies, but this stubborn nature??"
Another fan tweeted:

"Not a good sign, we saw how in the friendlies it was as if he disappeared on the pitch but he is in the 11"
Other fans reacted below:

"We can’t do it alone... we need you" - Cristiano Ronaldo sends message to Al-Nassr fans ahead of Al-Taawoun clash

Cristiano Ronaldo has posted an emotional message on X, calling upon fans to support Al-Nassr ahead of their opening Saudi Pro League fixture against Al-Taawoun. The 40-year-old also vowed to fight for the badge and put in his best efforts.

Ronaldo posted on X:

"Tomorrow, the league begins. We’ve trained. We’re ready. But we can’t do it alone... we need you. We’ll be there giving it everything we’ve got. Fighting for the badge, for the team, for every one of you. Will you be there with us all the way? Let’s make it unforgettable."
Cristiano Ronaldo will be aiming to win his first official trophy for Al-Nassr this season, having failed to get over the line since joining the club in January 2023. The Riyadh-based outfit struggled last season, finishing third in the final standings, and recently lost the Saudi Super Cup final to Al-Ahli.

Silas Sud

Silas Sud

Silas has been a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda for 2 years. A Computer Applications graduate, he is a versatile writer who conducts in-depth research and verifies information from multiple sources to ensure complete accuracy in his articles. Silas was introduced to the beautiful game back in 2008, watching the Premier League on television.

Silas is a Liverpool supporter through and through and admires everything about the club – it’s history, culture, style of play, and all of its iconic players and managers. His favorite player is Steven Gerrard, who was also one of the primary reasons to get interested in football and support Liverpool.

Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Jurgen Klopp, who transformed the Reds from a mid-table club to Premier League champions. Liverpool’s fourth goal in their 4-0 win over Barcelona, scored by Divock Origi after the iconic ‘corner taken quickly’ moment from Trent Alexander-Arnold, holds a special place in Silas’ heart.

Apart from Europe’s top five leagues, he also follows Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League. When not writing, he indulges in reading, traveling, fitness and gaming.

