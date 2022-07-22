"Something Frank Lampard might look at" - Journalist says Everton might try and get 'phenomenal' 27-year-old Arsenal star this transfer window 

Everton manager Frank Lampard is reportedly interested in signing Nicolas Pepe from Arsenal. The Gunners star is seen as a replacement for Richarlison, who joined Tottenham earlier this summer.

As per a report by Pete O'Rourke on GIVEMESPORT, Lampard might take a gamble by signing Pepe from Arsenal this summer. However, it is unknown if the move would be a loan deal or a permanent one.

Speaking to the website, O'Rouke said:

"They may get a real bargain now, whether it's on loan or not. But I think Everton are in the market for attacking reinforcements. They need to replace Richarlison and if Nicolas Pepe is available on loan, then it's something Frank Lampard might look at."

Mikel Arteta's side and Chelsea were said to be interested in Richarlison, but the 25-year-old opted to move to Spurs.

Arsenal told to sell Everton target

Former West Ham United player Shaka Hislop has urged the Gunners to sell Nicolas Pepe this summer. He believes the winger is not worth what they paid him and is not at the level they need at the club.

He told ESPN:

"Move him on. As much as we may have seen the good Nicolas Pepe from time-to-time, that time-to-time has been few and far between. I don't think his body language suggests that he is happy, that he is settled in and that he is enjoying football at all at Arsėnal."

Hislop continued to reference a game he attended where it was evident that Pepe wasn't a valuable asset to the team:

"I was at St James' Park for Newcastle's final home game where they beat Arsėnal 2-0. And let me tell you, I was there with a friend who is an Arsėnal fan and Pepe, who came off the bench, tried to have an impact. If you are an Arsėnal fan, then you couldn't have been more disappointed. He was more of a liability to Arsenal and you just knew he wasn't going to have an impact as Arteta had hoped. Very good at Lille - maybe he just goes back? Or somewhere in Ligue 1?"

The Gunners were also interested in signing Raphinha this summer, but he opted for Barcelona.

