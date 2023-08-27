“Something we have to get accustomed to” - Tata Martino on Inter Miami winning despite benching Lionel Messi

It was a stirring Saturday night when Inter Miami hit the turf against the New York Red Bulls, and Lionel Messi was not in the starting lineup. Manager Tata Martino has now revealed that he wants the team to get used to winning without the Argentine playmaker on the pitch.

After guiding his team to the Leagues Cup crown and U.S. Open Cup final, the 36-year-old megastar needed some rest and ended up on the bench. Then, 60 minutes in, Messi jogged onto the field to play his part.

Not long after, he demonstrated his skill, orchestrating a breathtaking goal with Benjamin Cremaschi in the dying minutes of the game. Yet, before his grand entrance, the team had already shown a hint of brilliance, thanks to a 37th-minute effort by Diego Gomez.

In a post-game press conference, Martino weighed in on the victory and the strategic sidelining of Messi. He told the press (via Tom Bogert):

“It’s something we have to get accustomed to. He’s going to miss at least 3 games — he’s going to get called up by his national team — & we need to keep winning.”

This insight from Martino signifies some confidence in the depth of his roster. His team had successfully pulled off an hour without relying entirely on Messi.

This will serve as a reassurance for Inter Miami, especially with Messi's absence on the horizon due to Argentina's World Cup qualifying matches next month.

Fans clamor for Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi, who scores his first MLS goal

According to ESPN, fans swarmed the avenues near Red Bull Arena hours before kickoff, with vendors hawking unauthorized Lionel Messi jerseys in full force. Yet, when the match began without the Argentine sensation on the field, an air of disappointment settled over the crowd.

Notably, they started chanting "We want Messi" almost instantly after the match commenced. The Herons managed the first half without the legendary forward's help. However, as the second half progressed, the New York Red Bulls began to amp up the pressure, forcing Inter Miami into a defensive posture.

Then, the late introduction of Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets completely altered the game's dynamics. Their very presence seemed to lift the team's spirits and balance the scales back in Miami's favor, and it all culminated in a late goal for the Argentine playmaker.

Lionel Messi has now racked up a total of 11 goals and six assists in just nine appearances since he joined the Herons of Inter Miami. The World Cup winner has guided them to the Leagues Cup, while also pushing them into the final of the US Open Cup.