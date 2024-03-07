“Something got in my eye” - Tennis star Carlos Alcaraz leaves emotional comment on Cristiano Ronaldo’s Real Madrid post

ATP Word No. 2 Carlos Alcaraz has made an emotional comment on Cristiano Ronaldo's post commemorating Real Madrid's 122 years of existence.

Ronaldo, 39, is a bonafide Los Blancos legend, spending nine glorious seasons between 2009 and 2018. In 438 games across competitions since arriving from Manchester United in 2009, he amassed a scarecely believable 450 goals for the club.

The Portugal captain enjoyed both domestic and continental success, winning two La Liga and four UEFA Champions League titles - the last three in succession. Suffice to say, Ronaldo won four of his five Ballon d'Or awards while he was at Los Blancos.

Having etched his name firmly in Madrid's history books, the club, unsurprisingly, holds a special place in his heart. That was evident when Ronaldo celebrated Los Blancos' 122nd anniversary with a post that read (as translated from Spanish):

"Congratulations for these 122 years of history, Madridista family! Hala Madrid!"

Alcaraz respomded:

"Not a tear, something got in my eye."

Here's the screenshot of the young Spaniard's comment on Ronaldo's Instagram post:

Screenshot of Carlos Alcaraz comment on Cristiano Ronaldo's Instagram post

Now at Al-Nassr, Ronaldo has rolled back the years, having netted a record 877 times for club and country.

What's next for Carlos Alcaraz and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo?

Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo

Carlos Alcaraz is currently preparing for the year's first ATP Masters 1000 tournament at Indian Wells, where he takes on Matteo Arnaldi in the second round on Saturday (March 9), following a first-round bye.

The Spaniard is 6-3 on the season, making his first semifinal of the season at Buenos Aires, lost to Nicolas Jarry in straight sets. Earlier, he made the Australian Open quarterfinals, losing to Alexander Zverev in four sets.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo has been on a tear this season. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has blasted 28 goals and 11 assists in 30 games across competitions.

That includes league-leading tallies of 22 goals and nine assists in 20 games in the league, where Al-Nassr only trail runaway leaders Al-Hilal by nine points. Ronaldo has also scored five times in seven games in his maiden AFC Champions League campaign.

He's expected to be in action next in a Saudi Pro League home game with Al-Raed on Thursday (March 7).