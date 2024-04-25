"Something has happened behind the scenes" - Jamie Carragher says Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp and Michael Edwards have 'obviously fallen out'

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher strongly believes that there had been some internal conflicts between manager Jurgen Klopp and sporting director Michael Edwards. This comes after the Reds decided to bring back the latter following the announcement of Klopp leaving Anfield earlier this year.

Carragher pointed out how Michael Edwards was there at Liverpool when Klopp first arrived back in 2015. However, his sudden departure in 2022 could indicate a rift between the two individuals.

Speaking on the Stick to Football podcast (via the Daily Mail), Jamie Carragher said the following:

"What's really interesting here is Michael Edwards, the sporting director, was there at the start with Klopp but they've obviously fallen out for whatever reason and a lot of his team have moved on."

Carragher stated that it all feels very convenient from the outside to see Edwards return to a much bigger role after Jurgen Klopp decided to step down as Liverpool manager.

The former player-turned-pundit, however, believes that the power Edwards now possesses at the club would leave the new manager as just someone who looks after the tactics. He would not have much say in other aspects like transfers, etc.

Carragher said:

"As soon as Klopp's gone it's like the band are back together. It's obvious something has happened behind the scenes. The owners FSG felt it was more important to get that structure back rather than who the next manager is."

He added:

"There is no way Michael Edwards is coming back and not having all the power to run this club. He's not even in the same role, he's in a bigger role as they're going to try and buy other clubs. My worry going forward is that the manager, whoever they bring in, will just be a coach."

Jurgen Klopp has been one of the Reds' most successful managers in their modern history. The German tactician has guided the Merseyside giants to a Premier League title, UEFA Champions League, FA Cup, and two Carabao Cups in his tenure.

Liverpool are currently in search of a new manager ahead of the 2024-25 season. According to Sky Sports, the Reds have opened negotiations with Feyernoord manager Arne Slot to take charge for the club. The Dutchman guided Feyernoord to the Eredivisie last season and a KNVB Cup this season.

Liverpool suffer defeat in the Merseyside derby to hamper Jurgen Klopp's farewell tour

Liverpool suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of city-rivals Everton on Wednesday, April 24, which sees them lose valuable ground in the title race.

Jurgen Klopp's side are now three points behind league leaders Arsenal and one point ahead of third-placed Manchester City. The Cityzens, however, have two games in hand over their title challengers.

Jarrad Branthwaite opened the scoring for the Toffees after 27 minutes before Dominic Calvert-Lewin doubled the lead in the second half.

Liverpool have now lost two of their last three games in the Premier League. They suffered a shock 1-0 home defeat at the hands of Crystal Palace earlier this month.

Jurgen Klopp's final season at Anfield has not gone according to plans. After winning the Carabao Cup in February, the Reds have lost ground in the title race, exited the FA Cup in the quarterfinals, lost to Manchester United, and suffered a defeat to Atalanta in the Europa League.