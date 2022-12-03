"Something happening next summer" - Journalist claims Manchester United star could leave at the end of the season

Manchester United defender Harry Maguire could leave the club after the ongoing season, Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth has claimed.

The England international, currently with the Three Lions in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup, has fallen down the pecking order at Manchester United under manager Erik ten Hag. Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof have been selected over Maguire by the Dutch tactician.

Though the Englishman is still the club captain, the lack of opportunities could see him leave the club by the end of the season. Sheth has, however, ruled out a January move for him. He said:

“I can't see it (Maguire leaving) happening in January. There's no international tournament in the summer. I can see Harry Maguire staying at United until at least the summer.

"But, if he is in a position where he is not getting the football he wants, Gareth Southgate will then look at it and think, ‘You need to be playing regularly'. I can see something happening next summer.

“He's the captain and he's not playing. I can see something potentially happening in the summer unless there is a huge turnaround.”

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Bruno Fernandes -

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford -

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Luke Shaw -

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire -

Casemiro -

Lisandro Martinez -



On the biggest stage. Manchester United players at the World Cup so far:Bruno Fernandes -🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford -🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Luke Shaw -🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire -Casemiro -Lisandro Martinez -On the biggest stage. Manchester United players at the World Cup so far:🇵🇹 Bruno Fernandes - ⚽⚽🅰️🅰️🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Marcus Rashford - ⚽⚽⚽🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Luke Shaw - 🅰️🔒🔒🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Harry Maguire - 🅰️🔒🔒🇧🇷 Casemiro - ⚽🇦🇷 Lisandro Martinez - 🔒On the biggest stage. 🏆 https://t.co/QNTFA84JEu

He has so far made just nine appearances for Manchester United across all competitions this season. Solid outings in the World Cup could see him get more opportunities when the club season restarts.

Manchester United's Harry Maguire starts all three games as England reach FIFA World Cup knockouts

While opportunities have been hard to come by at Manchester United, Maguire hasn't struggled to get into Gareth Southgate's England XIs. He has so far started all three matches for the Three Lions at the World Cup and his side are unbeaten until now.

England qualified for the Round of 16 of the tournament as Group B winners. They got the better of Iran in their opening encounter before playing out a goalless draw against the United States.

They returned to form in their last group-stage match, defeating Wales 3-0 to make the knockouts. The Three Lions will now face Senegal in the Round of 16 on Sunday, December 4, for a place in the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Get South Korea vs Portugal live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes