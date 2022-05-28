“Something I’d never seen a team do before” – Alexander-Arnold reveals what Liverpool learned from Real Madrid after 2018 Champions League defeat

Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold shared what he learned from his side's 3-1 UEFA Champions League final defeat to Real Madrid in 2018. He stated that he learned how to take control of a game like Los Blancos did and how to win games.

Alexander-Arnold, 23, started the final in Kyiv with his reputation growing as one of Europe's top rising full-back talents. Unfortunately for the English defender, he was on the losing side with Madrid making the most of errors by goalkeeper Lorius Karius en route to victory.

Alexander-Arnold has detailed what he learned from that loss at the NSC Olimpiyskiy Stadium. He claimed that the defeat gave his side knowledge of how to win.

He told BT Sport:

“Just hated it at first, probably biggest defeat in my career, but for me, the best lesson what we ever got taught was that game. How to win, how to win the Champions League, how to win a final, how to win a Game."

Alexander-Arnold then alluded to the manner of which Madrid went on to dominate the game when they took a 1-0 lead in the 51st minute, saying:

"The way they took control of the game after taking the lead was something I'd never seen a team do before. So I think that taught us as a team a lot on how to win games.”

Real Madrid fired their way past the Reds in 2018

Liverpool are eyeing revenge come Saturday, May 28 in the Champions League final following their agonizing defeat back in 2018.

On the night, star man Mohamed Salah had to be substituted in the first-half due to an injury incurred in a collision with then-Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos.

Lorius Karius then made a woeful blunder, allowing Karim Benzema to strike home to put Madrid on their way to victory.

Real Madrid eventually won 3-1 on the night and Liverpool fans will have that demoralizing defeat in the back of their minds come Saturday night.

Things have changed since then, with Liverpoolt having replaced Karius with Alisson Becker, who for many is the best goalkeeper in the world. Alexander-Arnold himself has grown into one of Europe's top right-backs and is in sensational form this season.

However, Real Madrid are the Champions League masters, having won the competition a record 13 times.

That European pedigree may pay dividends at the Stade de France, although the Anfield giants are just as capable.

In the year following their loss to Real Madrid, Liverpool went on to win the final of the 2019 Champions League against Tottenham Hotspur.

