“Something I’ve always admired about him” – Nigerian singer Davido refers to key quality as he picks between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 

Nigerian singer Davido picked Cristiano Ronaldo over Lionel Messi as he provided his opinion on the ultimate footballing debate. He believes the Al-Nassr striker's discipline sets him apart from his Argentine counterpart.

The African songwriter's thoughts on the matter came following his performance at the recently concluded Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Awards. Citing the Portuguese icon's discipline to be the difference-marker and his own source of inspiration, Davido said (via Concise):

"Cristiano for me, you know, what outcomes, very, very disciplined. I am a very, very disciplined person, you know, and to have that kind of success and to be so disciplined at the same time is something I’ve always admired about him. I like both of them. But, I personally, I’m a Ronaldo guy."

Ronadlo's dedication on and off the pitch has been recognised by several players and pundits. Former teammate at Manchester United Paul Scholes said in 2021 (via Mirror):

"Cristiano did all of his practicing before and after training and also made sure he was stronger for the Premier League by going into the gym afterwards. I’ve never seen a more professional person."

Aged 38, the Real Madrid legend continues to score goals and lead his team to success. Ronaldo recently helped his Saudi Pro League club Al Nassr lift the Arab Club Championship Cup, scoring twice in the final against Al-Hilal. So far, he's bagged 20 goals and seven assists in 24 appearances for Al-Nassr.

Currently, Ronaldo is away on international duty with Portugal. His country will take on Slovakia tonight (September 8) and Luxembourg on September 11 in their upcoming UEFA Euro qualification matches.

Kim Kardashian unable to settle GOAT debate between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi for Barcelona and Cristiano Ronaldo for Juventus (via Getty Images)

Popular model and actress Kim Kardashian weighed in on the everlasting Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo debate. The 42-year-old social media personality was unable to pick between the two stars.

She caught Messi in action on his Inter Miami debut. Kardashian also saw the Portuguese icon on display in Al-Nassr's pre-season friendly against Paris Saint-Germain in Japan this summer.

After popular Youtuber and Ronaldo fan iShowSpeed, aka Darren Watkins, posed the question, asking who is better, during the pre-season clash in Japan, Kardashian replied (via Masala):

"Both."

Expand Tweet

Following her response, the American Youtuber who boasts over 20 million subscribers on the platform, reacted disappointingly. On the night, Al-Nassr played out a 0-0 draw against the defending Ligue 1 champions.