"Something I’ve never seen in football" - Mikel Arteta wowed by what Arsenal fans did during 4-2 Leicester City win 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta was impressed by the fans' support at the Emirates Stadium during their 4-2 win over Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday, August 13.

Arteta pinpointed the fans' support following William Saliba's unfortunate own goal in the 53rd minute. According to the Spanish tactician, the supporters at the Emirates helped the team bounce back straightaway after conceding a goal. The Gunners scored just moments from Saliba's own goal thanks to Granit Xhaka.

The support would have also helped Saliba during his initial games as an Arsenal player. Arteta has therefore thanked the fans for their incredible support throughout the game.

Speaking after their 4-2 win over the Foxes, Arteta was quoted as saying the following (via arsenal.com):

“I’m really happy with the performance, the victory, the three points and with the way we played. I think it was a really good football match against a really good opponent and it was just a joy to play in front of this crowd."

He added:

“I think the crowd was special, especially after Saliba’s own goal. The way they reacted was something I’ve never seen in football; the amount of support and connection they are showing with us, and especially with William, lifted the team straight away. I have to thank them so much for that."

Arteta has also revealed that the players are looking forward to playing in front of these fans again. He said:

“From the first minute, they were electric. You feel like they are totally with us, totally engaged and it is so energising for the team. The boys keep talking about it - they can’t wait to play in front of this crowd, and it’s making a huge difference.”

James Benge @jamesbenge Arteta’s message to Arsenal fans



“What they did today with William Saliba after the own goal is something I’ve never seen anything like that in my career. That shows the connection... We should be really proud to play in front of them because that was special.” Arteta’s message to Arsenal fans“What they did today with William Saliba after the own goal is something I’ve never seen anything like that in my career. That shows the connection... We should be really proud to play in front of them because that was special.” https://t.co/lb0B4UoJTt

Gabriel Jesus guided Arsenal to a victory over Leicester

New summer signing Gabriel Jesus starred as Arsenal secured a commanding win over Leicester. The Brazilian forward netted a brace in the first half to help the Gunners secure their second win of the season in as many games.

Jesus' first goal was an audacious chip from inside the box which looped over the top of Leicester goalkeeper Danny Ward. His second goal was a header from close range at the back post.

Gabriel Martinelli and Xhaka were the other goalscorers for the Gunners.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor



84 minutes played

54 touches

22 passes (75.9% accuracy)

7 shots

4 shots on target

2 goals

2 assists

3 key passes

4 dribbles (3 successful)

1 long ball (100% completion)

6 aerial duels (4 won)

1 foul won



Player of the match. Gabriel Jesus vs. Leicester City:84 minutes played54 touches22 passes (75.9% accuracy)7 shots4 shots on target2 goals2 assists3 key passes4 dribbles (3 successful)1 long ball (100% completion)6 aerial duels (4 won)1 foul wonPlayer of the match. Gabriel Jesus vs. Leicester City: 84 minutes played 54 touches22 passes (75.9% accuracy)7 shots4 shots on target 2 goals2 assists 3 key passes4 dribbles (3 successful)1 long ball (100% completion)6 aerial duels (4 won)1 foul wonPlayer of the match. 🇧🇷 https://t.co/89ySovoxCA

Arsenal's next Premier League game is against newly-promoted AFC Bournemouth on Saturday, August 20, at Dean Court.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Aranya Chaudhury