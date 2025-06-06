"Something I will never forget" - Germany star reacts after playing against 'idol' Cristiano Ronaldo in Nations League S/F

Aleksandar Pavlović has reacted on social media after facing Cristiano Ronaldo in the UEFA Nations League semifinal between Germany and Portugal. The German star was delighted to face his idol, though his side lost 2-1 on Wednesday (June 4).

Pavlović shared a photo of himself alongside the Al-Nassr superstar on his Instagram story and remarked that it was a special match for him as he was up against his idol.

"Playing against my idol is something special for me and something l will never forget. Cristiano thank you," he wrote (via Total Cristiano's X handle).

Portugal manager Roberto Martinez was more concerned about the pitch invader who charged towards Cristiano Ronaldo before the match. The 40-year-old managed to avoid the fan while they were warming up, but Martinez spoke about it after the game.

"It is a concern because today the intentions of the fans were good. But there will be a difficult moment if the intentions are wrong and players are exposed. I don’t think that should happen. Maybe there is a message to the fans that this is not the right way. It is not good that the players are so exposed on the pitch," he said (via GOAL).

Cristiano Ronaldo did manage to score in the 2-1 win over Germany at the Allianz Arena. In Sunday's (June 8) final, Portugal will face Spain, who defeated France 5-4 on Thursday.

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former bodyguard speaks out on fans invading the pitch

Cristiano Ronaldo’s former bodyguard, Hichman, recently spoke to Tardear about his work for the Portuguese superstar, saying he was the best boss. Hichman said (via GOAL):

"He's the best boss I've ever had. People don't know him, but he's a very good person. Cris is a great person, generous, that's not how people say he is. He's always treated us well. When you're going to provide protection services to someone like this, you have to bear in mind that your life will be on that person's back, you might have to give your life for the person you work for, you have to accept the risks."

He added:

"There are no people who want to kill him or there are no death threats. I've only had a few anecdotal situations, complications with the paparazzi, who hate me because I'm the bad guy."

Cristiano Ronaldo has yet to pen a new contract at Al-Nassr, but reports suggest that he is likely to stay at the Saudi Pro League club. He has been linked with several clubs playing in the Club World Cup this month, including rivals Al-Hilal.

