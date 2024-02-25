"Something like that drives me" - Arsenal and Manchester United transfer target breaks silence on possible move this summer

Bologna forward Joshua Zirkzee, who has reportedly been on the transfer radar of Arsenal and Manchester United, recently talked about his future with the summer transfer window fast approaching.

The Dutchman joined Seria A side Bologna from Bayern Munich in August 2022. Since then, he has made 49 appearances for the Italian side, bagging 12 goals and providing eight assists.

This season, he has been instrumental in Bologna's success, scoring ten goals and providing six assists in 29 appearances across all competitions. He is also the sixth top scorer in Italian top-tier football currently. As a result of his stellar performance, the Dutchman has reportedly attracted the interest of Premier League sides such as Arsenal and Manchester United.

Addressing the interest of top European clubs, the 22-year-old stated that he wanted to stay in form and continue playing good football. He also said that he was not stressing over the future because anything could happen. Zirkzee said (via Football Transfers):

"Something like that drives me because I want nothing more than for it to continue like this. In any case, it means that I am on the right track. But for me, the most important thing is that I stay fit, that I play and that I perform. Who knows what happens next?"

Bologna are currently at the fourth spot in the Seria A table with 48 points in 26 matches. Next up, Petroniani will face Atalanta at Gewiss Stadium on March 3 (Sunday).

AC Milan interested in signing Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof: Reports

Seria A giants AC Milan are looking to sign Manchester United defender Victor Lindelof in the summer, as per Fichajes. The Swede's contract at Old Trafford was set to expire this summer but Manchester United used a 12-month extension option available in Lindelof's deal.

The Swedish defender has more than a year remaining on his contract but it seems like he's not a part of manager Erik ten Hag's plans. This season, he has made 24 appearances for the Red Devils across all competitions, bagging a goal and an assist.

According to the aforementioned report, the injuries of Lisandro Martinez and Luke Shaw have been the reason behind Lindelof's extended time on the ground. On the other side, AC Milan are keen to sign the Swedish defender in the upcoming summer transfer window.