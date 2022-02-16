"Something to prove" - Jamie Carragher says Philippe Coutinho could turn out to be a bargain buy for Aston Villa in the summer

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher thinks Philippe Coutinho could be a bargain for Aston Villa as the Brazilian looks to prove his doubters wrong in the Premier League.

Steven Gerrard's side provided the 29-year-old with an escape route from Barcelona in January, signing him on loan till the end of the season. The Villans also reportedly have the option to buy Coutinho for £33 million.

The Brazil international has been in fine form for Aston Villa since joining them this winter, contributing four goals in as many appearances. Should he continue performing in the same vein, the Birmingham outfit could make his move permanent in the summer.

Carragher believes Coutinho is determined to prove himself as a top player during his time at Villa. The Englishman feels the midfielder could be a snip at £33 million.

“It may not just be the Premier League (that works for Coutinho). It’s maybe the managers he has had, in terms of Brendan Rodgers, when he has been at his best. Jurgen Klopp and Steven Gerrard", Carragher said on Sky Sports (via HITC).

"Steven Gerrard had a quote when he came back to the Premier League that he ‘just needs to be loved’. Now, it’s an easy thing to say. A throwaway line. You think of those managers, I have just mentioned, and that’s the characteristics of those managers. That thing about being the main man. Everyone trying to get the ball to him all the time."

Carragher continued:

“He definitely has something to prove in coming back, in terms of, ‘I am still a big player’. He scored a wonder goal for Brazil. He is still playing for them. If Aston Villa can get him sorted at the end of the season, for £33 million, then it’s a snip.”

Having made a good start to his stint with Villa, it remains to be seen if Philippe Coutinho can end the season on a high.

Philippe Coutinho is looking to revive his career at Aston Villa

Philippe Coutinho swapped Liverpool for Barcelona for a fee in the region of £142 million in January 2018. However, the move did not go as planned for the midfielder, as he failed to replicate his Anfield form in Catalonia.

GOAL @goal Philippe Coutinho is loving life back in the Premier League 🪄 Philippe Coutinho is loving life back in the Premier League 🪄 https://t.co/Najzwfjuvp

A loan move to Bayern Munich in 2019 did not prove to be too fruitful either, and he returned to Barcelona a year later. The former Liverpool star is now hopeful of getting his career back on track under Steven Gerrard.

