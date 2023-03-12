"Something isn't right" - Pundit claims Liverpool star's body language has changed

Former Liverpool striker John Aldridge has claimed that Mohamed Salah's body language has changed at Anfield. He believes that it might be ideal to sell the Egyptian and reinvest.

Salah signed a long-term contract at Liverpool last summer but has not been at his best this season. He has still managed to score 11 goals in the Premier League, but the Reds have not managed to get into the top four yet.

Writing in his Sunday World column, Aldridge claimed Slaah's body language at the club has been questionable. He added that the Egyptian winger should be leading the attack, but is not doing enough. He wrote:

"In the last few seasons, Klopp's team had too much pace, power and desire for these relegation battlers to handle. Yet all that has changed – and I look at Mohamed Salah's body language, and something isn't right. After his goals against United last Sunday, I was looking to Salah to lead the team for the rest of the season and starring banging in two or three goals a week consistently."

Aldridge referenced Salah's performance in Liverpool's 1-0 loss against Bournemouth on March 11. He said:

"We all know how good Salah has been and still is, but he was dreadful yesterday and won't need me to tell him that. Take his missed penalty out of the equation and he turned in a display that lacked passion – and I hate to write negative things about a player who is an all-time Livèrpool great."

He continued:

"There may be a debate over whether selling Salah this summer and using that money to reinvest in the team may be an option, but that idea can wait until the end of the season. Between now and then, Salah has to lead Livèrpool as the senior striker – and he simply didn't do that at Bournemouth."

PSG eyeing move for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah

Mohamed Salah has been linked with a move away from Liverpool in the summer with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly looking to sign him.

The Ligue 1 giants are eyeing a move for the Egyptian as they might lose Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

Sadio Mane left the Reds last summer and Roberto Firmino is leaving at the end of the season.

