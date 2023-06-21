Cristiano Ronaldo's sister Katia Aveiro has said that the player's mother Dolores considered aborting the Portugal superstar before giving birth to him. Ronaldo recently made his 200th appearance for Portugal in international football.

Ahead of the landmark game against Iceland in an UEFA Euro 2024 qualifier on Tuesday (June 20), Aveiro took to Instagram to post a lengthy message. She said that her mother had considered abortion before giving birth to one of the greatest footballers of all time. Katia wrote:

"Dolores wanted to have an abortion. But something stopped her at the last minute and that baby was born. 39 years ago, mother Dolores made the decision."

Katia Aveiro made a stunning revelation about her brother Cristiano Ronaldo

Katia Aveiro highlights Cristiano Ronaldo's insane mentality that sets him apart

Cristiano Ronaldo is hands-down one of the greatest players to grace the beautiful game. He has achieved records and trophies that others can only dream of. Despite reaching the pinnacle, he remains a dedicated individual and is an ultimate professional.

Ronaldo is very wealthy and is the highest earner in football. However, he remains dedicated to his craft. Highlighting his dedication, Aveiro wrote in her latest post:

"And when a game is over, Cristiano, our Cristiano, filthy rich, instead of slacking off and enjoying the money, plunges his body into ice water to recover faster for the next game."

Ronaldo scored on his record-breaking night against Iceland. The No. 7 netted late in the game to seal a 1-0 win for his side. The goal marked his 123rd in international football, yet another record mark.

Ronaldo has been shining once again under new manager Roberto Martinez. Portugal have won all four of their games under the Spaniard, with Ronaldo netting five times. The Selecaos look set to qualify for UEFA Euro 2024.

