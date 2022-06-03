“Somethings wrong with u fernando”, “Santos Out” – Portugal fans react furiously as Cristiano Ronaldo fails to make starting line-up for Spain clash

Portugal fans are rather unhappy about Cristiano Ronaldo's exclusion from the national team's UEFA Nations League clash against Spain on Thursday, June 2. To the shock of the A Selecao faithful, the attacking lineup included Rafael Leao and Andre Silva, alongside Bruno Fernandes, Bernardo Silva, and Otavio, but not Ronaldo.

The Portuguese legend's exclusion has upset fans, who took to Twitter to question the decision not to play one of the world's best players. While some fans were simply in shock, asking "Where is Ronaldo?", others slammed Portugal manager Fernando Santos, calling for his sacking.

Here is a selection of tweets from the annoyed fans:

Story continues below ad

Story continues below ad

PH7 @pnh28 @selecaoportugal Starting Moutinho and Bruno while Ronaldo is on the bench 🫡 @selecaoportugal Starting Moutinho and Bruno while Ronaldo is on the bench 🫡😭

Story continues below ad

Cristiano Ronaldo could just be getting rested for Portugal's coming games

Ronaldo has not played a competitive match since Manchester United lost 4-0 to Brighton earlier in May, but he is nevertheless expected to lead the line whenever Portugal take to the field. The leading appearance maker for A Selecao was a vital part of Santos' lineup, playing in six World Cup qualifiers.

While Cristiano Ronaldo is undoubtedly a very fit athlete, the star may not be in the best of conditions to lead the line for his national team. With games coming up against Switzerland and Czech Republic later in June, he could simply be getting some rest at this point, and could feature in the coming days.

Story continues below ad

The Portugal captain notably had to deal with some injuries while with the Manchester United squad earlier this year, which saw him miss four Premier League games. This certainly did little to stop the 36-year-old from impressing for his club, as he brilliantly netted 18 league goals to mark his second debut season at Old Trafford.

While he won't be facing Spain today, Ronaldo can certainly look forward to impressing for his national team in the coming days. It is almost certain that Fernando Santos will need his elite goalscorer at his best if they want to top their Nations League group.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far