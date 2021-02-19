"Sometimes Bruno Fernandes wants to do too much" - Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was full of praise for star-man Bruno Fernandes after the team's impressive 4-0 win over Real Sociedad in the Europa League. United won the first leg of their Round of 32 encounter against the Spanish side on Thursday.

"We do create chances and he [Bruno] gets them," Solskjaer said. "He’s good at finding spaces and his technical ability when it comes to chances is top class. If he scores two, he wants three, if he gets an assist, he wants another one."

However, Solskjaer also claimed that the Portuguese midfielder wants to 'do too much' playing in the number 10 role.

"He drives everyone on, of course. Sometimes he drives too much and wants to do too much," Soslkajer said. "Tonight, he played his position really well and was in the spaces we wanted him and we can see how efficient he is."

Since Bruno Fernandes made his Manchester United debut. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/fJSECHMe81 — United Update (@UnitedsUpdate) February 19, 2021

Manchester United 'found themselves' in the win over Real Sociedad: Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also addressed Manchester United's recent indifferent form in the league and the FA Cup. The Norwegian stated that the imposing win over Real Sociedad will help them get back into the flow ahead of their upcoming games.

"We just wanted to be back to ourselves again," Solskjaer said. "The last few weeks, I don’t know how you say it in English, but it’s been staccato and we’ve not really performed. It was about finding ourselves, being positive, having courage and running until you have to come off."

Advertisement

The Red Devils have picked up just 5 points in their last 4 games and were taken to extra-time by West Ham to grind out a 1-0 win in the fifth round of the FA Cup last week.

Solskjaer, however, believes his team can end the season with a trophy in Europe, as they should have last season. Manchester United reached the semi-finals of the Europa League in the summer before they were eliminated by eventual champions Sevilla.

"We didn’t get anything back from last season’s Europa League run, that’s for sure," the Norwegian said. "We can talk about being in the semi-final and, in the end, we got nothing out of that. So maybe sometimes you could look at it not being worth it."

"But I think the experience from last season has helped this team, these boys, and we have got to learn from experiences on the job. That’s the only way of learning from your mistakes to correct them," Solskjaer added.