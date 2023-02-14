“Sometimes he can make it easy” – Rio Ferdinand tells Rashford to pull off move that will make Manchester United star ‘horrible’ to play against

Rio Ferdinand feels Manchester United star Marcus Rashford could be even more 'horrible' to play against if the forward works on his decision-making ability on the ball.

Rashford continued his blistering run of form at the weekend by netting a goal against Leeds United in the Premier League. It was his 13th strike in 15 games post the 2022 FIFA World Cup as the 25-year-old is breathing fire at the moment.

Squawka @Squawka



Goals in back-to-back games against Leeds United. Marcus Rashford has now scored more Premier League goals than any other player since the World Cup (8).Goals in back-to-back games against Leeds United. Marcus Rashford has now scored more Premier League goals than any other player since the World Cup (8). Goals in back-to-back games against Leeds United. ⚽⚽ https://t.co/DOzkAZXIE8

Ferdinand, a former Red Devil himself, has offered the forward a piece of advice on one key aspect of his game that could make him more unplayable.

Speaking on his Vibe with FIVE podcast, he said (via Mirror):

"If I’m a defender sometimes I look at him and he can make it easy for defenders at some points in the game if he offered the threat in behind a bit more he’d get more joy to feet and become the threat in behind still.

"His decision making on whether to come long or short, if he gets that he becomes even more of a horrible player to play against."

Rashford's poor form last season made it seem like his best days were behind him, but the England international has silenced his critics with an astonishing goalscoring spree over the last few weeks.

Ferdinand, however, adds that he needs to exercise his dominance more regularly over the match instead of producing flashes of brilliance.

"I think there’s more of the dominace over 90 minutes that he can bring where he’s bringing other people into the game because you know he’s got the passing.

"We saw that last season, even when he was out of form there were still elements where yo were saying ‘wow’. He can produce a pass and put people through on goal of there are runners.

"Once he starts getting that synergy with other people in the team he’ll be able to pick out players more. He can take over a game."

Manchester United next play Barcelona in the Europa League on Thursday.

Rashford's form holds Manchester United in good stead ahead of Barcelona clash

Manchester United will be in action at Camp Nou on Thursday against high-flying Barcelona and Marcus Rashford's prolific run of form holds them in good stead.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



Back to his best. Marcus Rashford has now scored 12 Premier League goals this season. He has only scored more League goals in a season once (2019/20).Back to his best. Marcus Rashford has now scored 12 Premier League goals this season. He has only scored more League goals in a season once (2019/20).Back to his best. 🔥 https://t.co/mok235m55o

Although both teams are in solid form right now and we can expect a tight encounter, the Catalans are still the favorites to prevail on home turf.

But Rashford's presence upfront could change all that. The 25-year-old is in red-hot form right now and will be a stern test of Barca's stoic defense.

Manchester United host Barcelona for the return leg on 23 February.

