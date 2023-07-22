“Sometimes there are choices to make” – Atalanta coach makes honest admission on Manchester United interest in Rasmus Hojlund

Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini has given his verdict on Rasmus Hojlund's future amidst reported interest from Manchester United.

The Red Devils' search for a quality No. 9 is no secret. A six-month loan deal for Burnley striker Wout Weghorst was seen as a temporary solution in January.

They are now in the market for a long-term centre-forward option and Hojlund's name has been dominating headlines in recent weeks. According to Fabrizio Romano (h/t Footballtransfers.com), the Red Devils are preparing an opening offer for him.

La Dea apparently want €65-70 million for his services. Amidst the transfer rumors, Gasperini has given his verdict on the striker's future in Bergamo. He said, via Romano:

"Højlund and Man Utd? Sometimes there are choices to make and also agents… we all have to consider the financial factor. He’s very happy here, I’d love to keep Rasmus of course but sometimes clubs and also players have to consider huge bids."

Hojlund joined Atalanta from Sturm Graz on a five-year deal for a fee of €17.2 million last season. In his first campaign in Italy, the 20-year-old registered 10 goals and four assists in 34 games across competitions.

The 1.91-meter tall striker's physicality, speed and finishing ability make him one of the most exciting strikers around in his age bracket. He has already scored six goals in as many appearances for Denmark's senior team.

Erik ten Hag offers Manchester United star hope for next season despite captaincy snub

Harry Maguire was stripped of his captaincy at Manchester United by Erik ten Hag earlier this month.

Maguire is reportedly up for sale after falling down the pecking order at Old Trafford. Ten Hag has preferred a pairing of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez in defense with the England international and Victor Lindelof providing depth.

Despite the exit links, the Dutch tactician believes Maguire can still have a role at the club next season. He said, via the Guardian:

"Everyone can understand it is disappointing for a player. He is an important player, he stays an important player. We need four centre-backs minimum – you have seen last season we played so many games and we are really pleased to have Harry in our squad."

The Red Devils will be in action later today when they face Arsenal in a pre-season friendly at the MetLife Stadium later today (23 July). Maguire was not involved in Manchester United's 1-0 friendly win against Lyon on 19 July.