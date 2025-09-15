“Sometimes you don’t have to do it” - Alan Shearer tells Arsenal duo Eze and Madueke to stop doing one thing they’re good at to help Gyokeres thrive

Premier League legend Alan Shearer has urged Arsenal midfielder Eberechi Eze and winger Noni Madueke to drive early into the box to make optimum use of striker Viktor Gyokeres.

The 27-year-old Swede has hit the ground running at the Emirates following his reported deal worth €73 million this summer from Sporting CP. Gryokeres has netted thrice in four outings in the Premier League, including a brace in the 5-0 home win over Leeds United on matchday two last month.

Premier League all-time top scorer Shearer is aware of Gyokeres' ability to beat defenders but wants the aforementioned Gunners duo to feed the ball early to the Swede, saying on the Rest is Football podcast:

“The key to getting the best out of Gyokeres is early balls into the box. It’s a really fine balance because you’ve got Eze and Madueke, part of their game and big strength is going past players and being brilliant at doing that. But I also think sometimes you don’t have to do it. The early ball kills defenders as well, and I think, that sometimes, is the brightest thing to do rather than beat players.

“You saw that straight after half time, it was very similar yesterday, ball in behind and then first time into the box by Eze, one touch finish for Gyokeres. That’s what I think he’s going to thrive on.”

Gyokeres is coming off a prolific 2024-25 campaign, plundering 54 goals in 52 games across competitions, including 39 in Sporting's victorious Primeira Liga-winning campaign. He finished second in the European Golden Boot standings, behind Real Madrid hitman Kylian Mbappe.

What's next for Arsenal?

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have made a bright start to the season following a summer of expensive acquisitions, including Victor Gyokeres, who has arrived at the Emirates on a five-year deal.

Mikel Arteta's side are coming off a 3-0 Premier League home win over Nottingham Forest at the weekend. Gyokeres scored either side of Martin Zubimendi's brace.

Next, the Gunners visit Athletic Club for their UEFA Champions League opener on Wednesday (September 16). Arteta's side made a run to the last-four last season, losing 3-1 on aggregate to eventual champions Paris Saint-Germain.

