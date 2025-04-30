"Sometimes the dream has to wait" - Cristiano Ronaldo reacts as Al-Nassr get knocked out of AFC Champions League

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media and sent a message to Al Nassr fans after their loss to Kawasaki Frontale. The Saudi Pro League side were knocked out of the AFC Champions League on Wednesday night after a 3-2 loss to the Japanese side.

The Portuguese legend claimed that his side gave everything on the pitch but could not get over the line.

Ronaldo took time to thank the fans for their support and posted on X:

"Sometimes the dream has to wait. I'm proud of this team and everything we gave on the pitch. Thank you to all the fans who believed in us and stood by us every step of the way. Your support means the world."

Cristiano Ronaldo admitted earlier this season that he wanted to win the AFC Champions League for Al Nassr. He added that it was their target and was important for the club to push for the silverware. He said via HT:

"The [AFC] Champions League is something I want to win for the club. But the most important is to keep pushing and be professional."

Al Nassr were struggling to catch Al Hilal and Al Ittihad in the league and Ronaldo admitted it was tough to compete with the two sides. He added:

"It's hard to compete with teams like Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad, but we are still there, still pushing and fighting. Football is like that; you have good moments and bad moments. But, for me, the most important thing is to be professional, to push hard, respect the club, respect your contract and believe that things will change – for Al Nassr to try to win more titles."

Al Nassr are third in the Saudi Pro League this season – just two points behind 2nd-placed Al Hilal. They are eight points behind leaders Al Ittihad, who have his former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema.

Cristiano Ronaldo in contract talks at Al Nassr

Cristiano Ronaldo is heading to the end of his contract at Al Nassr and is in talks over a new deal. He confirmed his desire to retire at the Saudi Pro League club and said via Al Jazeera:

"I don't know if I will retire soon, in two or three years, but probably I will retire here at Al Nassr. I'm very happy at this club, I feel good in this country, too. I'm happy to play in Saudi Arabia and I want to continue."

Cristiano Ronaldo has already stated that he is done with European football and has no plans to return. Pundits and former players have been pushing for him to join Lionel Messi in the MLS.

