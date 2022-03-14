"Sometimes everyone benefits from a separation" - Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang responds to Arsenal fan Piers Morgan's heartfelt message

Former Arsenal captain and Barcelona star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has said that his decision to leave the London club has benefitted both parties. Aubameyang suggested this in his response to Gunners fan Piers Morgan's heartfelt message to him earlier in the day.

The 32-year-old left the Emirates during the winter transfer window this year as he struggled to hit form in the Premier League. This coupled with off-field issues, saw the Gabon international get stripped of the Arsenal captaincy and Mikel Arteta subsequently left him out of the squad.

However, Aubameyang has found a new lease of life after joining Barcelona and has become one of the main players for the Blaugrana under Xavi. He was once again on the scoresheet in Barca's 4-0 win over Osasuna in La Liga.

Piers Morgan sent a heartfelt message to the former Gunners captain saying that he misses him at the club. He also took a shot at the Emirates faithful, saying how Aubameyang has been in top form for Barcelona.

"Arsenal fans have spent the past 2hrs gloating about why we’re so much better without Aubameyang & they’re so glad he’s gone. Meanwhile, he just scored his 6th goal in 9 games for Barcelona, which includes 5 goals in 6 La Liga games. I miss you ⁦@Auba," said Morgan.

Aubameyang responded to the tweet, thanking the English broadcaster and told him that sometimes separation is good as it benefits both parties.

He also said that everyone is happy now and he will never forget the good memories at the club.

"Thanks Piers but Sometimes everyone benefits from a separation most important is that everyone is happy now. And we had good times that I will don’t forget," said Aubameyang.

This isn't the first time Morgan has taken a shot at Arteta for selling Aubameyang to Barcelona. The broadcaster tweeted after the London club's win over Wolves last month, saying that the main striker has been out of form while the Gabon striker is on fire for Barca.

Former Arsenal man Aubameyang has been in prime form for Barcelona

Aubameyang has enjoyed a fine start to his life at Barcelona after leaving Arsenal during the last transfer window.

The Gabon international has scored six goals for the Blaugrana, including a hat-trick against Valencia last month in La Liga.

The Gunners have also been in fine form and Arteta's men are considered to be favorites to finish fourth in the Premier League.

Aubameyang has said that his only problem at Arsenal was with Arteta and he is happy with his move to the Catalan giants.

As suggested by the former Gunners man, it seems like both parties are happy at the moment.

