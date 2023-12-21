"Sometimes he forgets" - Jurgen Klopp wants more from Liverpool star after 5-1 West Ham United win

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has said that he wants Curtis Jones to speed the game up despite putting in a Player of the Match performance against West Ham United.

The Reds cruised to a dominant 5-1 win against West Ham in the EFL Cup quarterfinals at Anfield on Wednesday (December 20). Dominik Szoboszlai (28'), Curtis Jones (56', 84'), Cody Gakpo (71') and Mohamed Salah (82') were on the scoresheet, while Jarrod Bowen (77') netted a consolation for the Hammers.

Jones bagged a brilliant brace. His first goal from an acute angle, while his second resulted from a Lionel Messi-esque run from midfield before placing the ball into the bottom-left corner.

Klopp praised the 22-year-old, telling Sky Sports (via Rousing the Kop):

“I’m really happy for him because the skill set is immense, but, sometimes, he forgets to speed the game up. The second goal is what Curtis can do as well. He has this speed. He has this ability. We tell him quite frequently."

He added:

“Hopefully, tonight is an eye-opener for him, and he is like ‘ah okay’. So that’s a possibility for me as well. So, yes, top game. He looked really, really sharp for the whole 90 minutes.”

While Jones has consistently broken into Liverpool's starting XI this season, his one notable weakness has been holding on to the ball for too long during transitions or counter-attacks.

The England U21 international showed signs of progress against the Hammers. He had a pass accuracy of 93 percent, created two chances, made 13 passes into the final third and scored a stellar brace.

How did Liverpool fare against West Ham United?

Liverpool bounced back from a disappointing goalless stalemate against Manchester United at the weekend with a ruthless thrashing of West Ham. They next face Fulham in the EFL Cup semifinals. Let's take a look at how both teams performed.

Jurgen Klopp's side dominated possession with 67 percent of the ball. They also attempted 595 passes, with an accuracy of 87 percent. In contrast, West Ham attempted 304 passes with an accuracy of 71 percent.

Liverpool outclassed the Hammers in attack, registering 29 shots, with 11 being on target. West Ham could only muster two shots, landing one on target.