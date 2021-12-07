“Sometimes I act selfishly on the field” – Salah opens up on rumored rift with Mane at Liverpool

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah has opened up on his relationship with teammate Sadio Mane. The 29-year-old winger has admitted that he has sometimes acted in a selfish manner which is unintentional in nature.

Salah said he and Mane have a professional relationship between themselves. Although there is some competition between the players, they both always strive to serve Liverpool first.

Speaking to Egyptian broadcaster MBC (via Modern Ghana), Salah said:

“My relationship with Sadio [Mane]? We are teammates on the pitch and in the locker room, and it’s a professional relationship. He and I give everything we have for the team to win. We may have a competition for who is better, but this is normal in any team and a legitimate right for any player, but in the end, we serve the team."

Mohamed Salah has also clarified that he does not get jealous if any of his Liverpool teammates score a goal. The winger stated that there is no bad relationship between him and Mane as both provide assists for one another.

“Sometimes I act selfishly on the field, but no one puts his interest above the interest of the team, and it is not intentional," he said. "In a match, Sadio left the field angry, this was the first time people talked about the bad relationship between us, and they associated every time I did not pass to him or he did not pass to me with this situation. But Sadio give me many assists and so do I. I am not jealous if someone else scored goals.”

Mohamed Salah has been Liverpool's best player this season

Mohamed Salah has once again been Liverpool's talisman this season. The 29-year-old winger has scored 19 goals and provided a further nine assists across all competitions. The Egyptian winger is widely regarded as the best player in the Premier League based on current form.

Salah's goals have been extremely vital for Liverpool. The Reds have picked up 34 points from their 15 league matches so far this season.

The Reds are currently second in the Premier League standings, just one point behind league leaders Manchester City. In the process, Liverpool have scored 44 goals in the Premier League, the most by any club in the division.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Most big chances created in the Premier League this season:



🥇 Mo Salah [11]

🥈 Trent Alexander-Arnold [9]

🥉 Bruno Fernandes [7]



Liverpool's right flank is something else. 🔴 Most big chances created in the Premier League this season:🥇 Mo Salah [11]🥈 Trent Alexander-Arnold [9]🥉 Bruno Fernandes [7]Liverpool's right flank is something else. 🔴 https://t.co/XrKByYczTq

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee