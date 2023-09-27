"Sometimes I was beaten by the bigger kids with their fists" - Ex-Barcelona forward opens up on being bullied at La Masia

Former Barcelona winger Takefusa Kubo revealed that he was bullied during his time at the club. The La Masia product claimed he was 'beaten by the bigger kids with their fists' in what was a very harsh environment.

Kubo joined the Catalan side from Kawasaki Frontale in 2011 when he was just 10 years old. While talking to Soccer Digest, the Japanese star opened up about his time in La Masia and how he was bullied by the seniors in the academy.

He said:

"When I was little and went to Barcełona, I didn't think much about it. I just always wanted to go to Barcełona at any cost, so I didn't feel it was a hardship at the time. However, if I had to say, there were many kids with strong personalities in the dormitory, so I thought that if I was looked down upon even a little, it would be the end."

Kudo continued:

"I tried my best not to be bullied as much as possible with my small body. However, sometimes I was beaten by the bigger kids with their fists. I don't want to say much about it here but it was a very harsh environment. But if you work hard, you can make it."

The Japanese star left Barcelona to join FC Tokyo in 2015 before joining Real Madrid in 2019. He moved to Real Sociedad in 2022 and has been in fine form since.

Takefusa Kubo on Barcelona fans booing him

Barcelona fans have booed Takefusa Kubo every time he has faced the Catalan side. The Japanese star, however, has no hard feelings and believes it was all because he joined Real Madrid.

He told GOAL:

"That’s the decision of the fans. I made my call and they have the right to whistle me. I think I deserve it, although there were people who also applauded me, which gave me courage. Does it hurt? No, they have to see me as a rival, not as an 18-year-old boy who plays football pretty well."

Kubo has faced Barcelona eight times in his career but has ended up on the winning side just once. He has not scored or assisted against the Catalan side.