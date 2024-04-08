“Sometimes I can’t even sleep” - Manchester United superstar makes honest admission about ‘difficult’ season

Manchester United star Casemiro revealed his feelings regarding his side's performance so far this season. The Red Devils have struggled for consistency and look set to miss out on silverware this season, with the FA Cup their only remaining hope.

For many Manchester United fans, the 2022-23 season under Erik ten Hag was a great improvement from how things were for nearly six years. They won the Carabao Cup, finished in a UEFA Champions League spot and looked like a side that could challenge the top sides.

This season, however, they've regressed, finishing at the bottom of their UEFA Champions League group and crashing out of the Carabao Cup. They currently lie in sixth place in the league and are set to miss out on a place in the UEFA Champions League next season.

Speaking with ESPN Brasil after their dramatic 2-2 draw against Liverpool on the weekend, the 32-year-old Brazil international said he finds it difficult to sleep this season.

"It's difficult. This is the point that bothers me most about not fighting for titles: being 20 points behind first place.

"Sometimes I can't even sleep to try to think about doing something different. It's reality.

"There's no point in thinking about the title or Champions League places, we need to think about each game."

The Brazilian midfielder struggled for form this season, with manager Erik ten Hag's system not getting him at his best. Casemiro has, however, been contributing in front of goal, with five goals to his name.

Manchester United set to move for Palmeiras striker in wake of struggles

Manchester United are keen to improve their Brazilian contingent by sanctioning a move for striker Thalys, who is on the books of Palmeiras. The Red Devils are looking to add quality to their forward ranks and have identified the 19-year-old as a good target.

Thalys has scored three goals in five appearances for Palmeiras U-20s this season as he awaits his senior debut for the club. The teenager is contracted to the Brazilian champions with a release clause of around £34 million.

The Red Devils could see the release clause as attainable, and they may choose to fast-track a move for the talented striker. With Anthony Martial set to leave the club at the end of the season, Manchester United find themselves in dire need of attacking cover.

