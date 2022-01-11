“Sometimes I feel it’s just politics” – Mohamed Salah offers honest opinion on Ballon d'Or

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has claimed that the decision-making for the Ballon d'Or award is politically motivated. The Egyptian hitman went on to say that he is now motivated to win the prestigious individual award based on his performances on the pitch.

In an interview with GQ, Mohamed Salah opened up about his thoughts on the Ballon d’Or award. Salah said:

“If you asked me if this was a drive for me to be here? Yeah, of course. I can’t really lie and say honestly I didn’t think about it. No, I think about it. I want to be the best player in the world. But I will have a good life even if I don’t win [the Ballon d’Or]. My life is OK, everything is fine. Sometimes I feel it’s just politics.”

The 29-year-old Liverpool forward finished seventh in the rankings, a spot lower than sixth-placed Cristiano Ronaldo. This is despite Salah enjoying one of the best individual campaigns in Europe.

Mohamed Salah lacked enough team achievements when compared to the players above him in the Ballon d'Or rankings. He failed to win a major trophy last season while Jorginho and Lionel Messi won the European Championship and Copa America, respectively, with their national teams.

The Egyptian sensation also failed to hit his typically high figures last season. However, he performed brilliantly enough to haul Liverpool into the top 4 after a rough campaign.

Liverpool FC @LFC



Mo Salah is just absolutely unbelievable at football. Mo Salah is just absolutely unbelievable at football. 🇪🇬👑 https://t.co/a7zEmgegFe

Mohamed Salah has been on fire for Liverpool this season, bagging 23 goals and nine assists for Jurgen Klopp’s side in 26 appearances so far. The Egyptian also has a shot at another trophy with his national team at the African Cup Of Nations.

Mohamed Salah's contract talks with Liverpool continue

Chelsea v Liverpool - Premier League

Liverpool may have concerns about Mohamed Salah's age as his contract with the Reds will end in approximately 18 months. in the same interview with GQ, the Egyptian maestro noted that some of the biggest stars in world football - like Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema - are in their mid-30s.

While Salah will soon turn 30, he strongly believes he's capable of putting out world-class performances in the next few years. Lewandowski and Benzema notably came higher than Salah in the Ballon d'Or rankings. Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, the winner of the prestigious award, is currently 34 years old.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #LFC



“I love the fans & club. But with the administration, they’ve been told the situation. It’s in their hands”. Mo Salah on his contract: “I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff”, he told GQ.“I love the fans & club. But with the administration, they’ve been told the situation. It’s in their hands”. Mo Salah on his contract: “I want to stay, but it’s not in my hands. It’s in their hands. They know what I want. I’m not asking for crazy stuff”, he told GQ. 🔴 #LFC“I love the fans & club. But with the administration, they’ve been told the situation. It’s in their hands”. https://t.co/0gAtTYWOZg

Salah has made his feelings quite clear about continuing his career with Liverpool: he wants to stay at Anfield. While other stars like Alisson Becker and Trent Alexander-Arnold have renewed their contracts with the Reds, Salah's contract talks have been extended.

Also Read Article Continues below

Salah had mentioned earlier that the ball is in Liverpool's court. With his world-class performances, the star could potentially win the next Ballon d'Or and Liverpool would hate to lose him.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar