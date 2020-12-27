"Sometimes I might tear my hair out"- Solskjaer jokes about Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes 

Manchester United talisman Bruno Fernandes scored a goal and provided an assist in the 2-2 draw against Leicester City. However, he was also guilty of giving the ball away for Harvey Barnes' equalizer at the King Power Stadium on Saturday afternoon. His manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said that he must accept the risks in Fernandes' style of play in the post-match press conference.

Fernandes has been one of the best players in the Premier League since joining Manchester United in January of 2020 from Porto. He has continued his sensational form this season, scoring fourteen goals and providing eight assists in just 22 games in all competitions.

Fernandes has without a doubt been Manchester United's biggest goal-threat since joining the club, but he has been guilty of giving the ball away in dangerous areas due to his style of play.

The Portuguese star was dispossessed in the build-up to Barnes' first-half equalizer on Saturday. He gave the ball away on the edge of his own area and Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer later acknowledged that he has to take the rough with the smooth.

"He's definitely a player who impacts results. He creates chances, scores goals and takes risks, which any Manchester United player should be allowed to do and be brave enough to do. He is definitely a brave boy. He sees the pass"

"Sometimes I might tear my hair out and say that there is an easier pass to the right or to the left or back but you cannot take that away from Bruno. You want him to be the x-factor who has players ahead of him making runs so I am very pleased with his influence this season and this year. He is always there supporting his team-mates as well."

@ManUtd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admits @B_Fernandes8 frustrates him at times by trying a difficult pass when an easy option is available but says the midfielder must be allowed to take risks if he is going to influence the game #EPL @IOLsporthttps://t.co/HKLyhirSWM — IOL News (@IOL) December 27, 2020

Manchester United miss the chance to close gap to leaders Liverpool

Leicester City v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United's latest result leaves them four points behind leaders Liverpool. A victory against Leicester would have seen them close the gap to the Reds to just two points.

Manchester United squandered several chances to finish off Leicester City. Solskjaer, however, heaped praise on Fernandes and his team-mates and refused to blame the Portugueses star for his style of play.

"That is also part of the team. He does have players ahead of him making runs and giving him opportunities to play those passes. It is not just down to Bruno. We have to remember that he has come into a team that helps hi as well. We all have a role to play and he is playing his role to the best of his ability."

Bruno Fernandes for Man Utd in the Premier League this season:



◉ Most passes into the box (116)

◉ Most chances created (44)

◉ Most through balls (7)

◎ Most possession lost (291)



Ole Gunnar Solskjær knows Bruno's risk are worth taking. 🎯 pic.twitter.com/5u8znLborS — Squawka Football (@Squawka) December 26, 2020

Manchester United play their last game of the year against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Tuesday night. Solskjaer will be desperate to end the year on a high note, as the Red Devils look to mount an unlikely title challenge.