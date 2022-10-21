"Sometimes it is intense" - Lionel Messi speaks about Argentina's WhatsApp group ahead of the FIFA World Cup and the role Sergio Aguero plays in it

Lionel Messi has provided a glimpse into Argentina's WhatsApp group, which includes Sergio Aguero, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup just around the corner.

The latest edition of the FIFA World Cup will kick off in Qatar in less than a month's time. Argentina, who are pitted against Saudi Arabia, Mexico and Poland in Group C, are among the favorites to win the competition.

Lionel Scaloni's side won the Copa America last year and have remained unbeaten so far in 2022. La Albiceleste are thus hopeful of getting their hands on the World Cup trophy this time around.

Argentina players, including Lionel Messi, though, are currently with their respective clubs. They will not link up with each other until days before the tournament starts in Qatar.

However, Lionel Messi has revealed that Scaloni and Co. remain in touch even when they are away with their clubs in their WhatsApp group. The forward also disclosed that Aguero, who retired last year, is one of the most active members on the platform. He said on DIRECTV Sports [via Infobae]:

“Sometimes it's intense. Kun [Aguero] agitates because he is often free and starts talking. He is spectacular as a streamer and he found something that is good for him, that he likes and keeps him going. It's good because what happened is hard. He had to with that.”

Aguero was diagnosed with cardiac arrhythmia just months after joining La Liga giants Barcelona last year. He then decided to call it quits on his playing career on the advice of doctors.

He has since become a successful gaming streamer on Twitch and is especially popular among the Hispanic community. It appears he is also playing a key role in keeping the spirits high in the Argentina camp ahead of the World Cup.

Lionel Messi and Aguero played 81 games together for Argentina

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi shared the pitch with Aguero for Argentina on 81 occasions. The two forward even combined to scored 17 goals for La Albiceleste.

Aguero's last assist for Lionel Messi notably came in the nation's 4-1 win against Bolivia in the group stage of the Copa America last year. The Manchester City legend made four appearances for the team in the competition before retiring three months later.

The former striker will unfortunately not be a part of Scaloni's squad for the World Cup in Qatar. However, he is sure to back his friends to win the competition.

