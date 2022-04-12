"Sometimes you have to let players go"- Kevin Campbell suggests Liverpool could offload superstar attacker this summer

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell believes Liverpool could part ways with Sadio Mane this summer.

The Senegal international's contract expires next summer, so the Reds could look to cash in on him at the end of the season. The club have also signed a replacement for Mane in the form of Luis Diaz.

Mane has scored 113 goals in 257 appearances for the Reds, winning a Premier League, UEFA Champions League and an EFL Cup since arriving from Southampton in 2016. His agent Bjorn Bezemer has said that the Reds are yet to begin contract extension negotiations with the 30-year-old despite the player having little over a year left on his deal.

The Merseyside club have instead prioritised the contract extension of Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah. That has led Campbell to believe that Jurgen Klopp's side could let Mane leave this summer.

"The club have to prioritise Salah. If Mane was in the form Salah was in, Mane would be the one in talks right now. Salah has been incredible this season. That has to be the priority. Mane has only one year left after this season, so we will find out soon whether he is going to stay," Campbell told Football Insider.

He continued:

"Unfortunately, this is a numbers game. That is the bottom line. You cannot sign everybody. Sometimes you have to let players go. Of course they would like to keep them all, but they've just invested a lot of money in Diaz. There is also players like Havery Elliot who really needs minutes."

Mane has scored 16 goals and provided two assists in 39 appearances this season. He scored the Reds' second goal in their 2-2 Premier League draw with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Klopp's men have won the EFL Cup and are on course for an unprecedented continental quadruple. They have reached the FA Cup semifinals (against Manchester City on April 16) and play Benfica in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, leading 3-1 on aggregate. Meanwhile, the Reds are only a point behind City in the Premier League standings.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



256 appearances

112 goals

37 assists

League Cup 2022

Premier League 2019

Champions League 2019

FIFA Club World Cup 2019

UEFA Super Cup 2019



Liverpool star Sadio Mane open to Real Madrid or Barcelona move

Manchester City vs Liverpool - Premier League

According to Goal via talkSPORT, Mane is open to the prospect of joining Real Madrid or Barcelona this summer. The Liverpool star is one of the best forwards in Europe and is likely to attract attention from many elite clubs if he doesn't sign a contract extension with the Reds soon.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for PSG star Kylian Mbappe on a free transfer this summer.

According to Si.com, the forward was expected to leave the French capital but is believed to be leaning towards signing a contract extension. Madrid could turn their attention to Mane if they fail to sign Mbappe.

Barcelona, meanwhile, are looking for a replacement for their French winger Ousmane Dembele, who is expected to leave on a free transfer this summer. Mane could be an upgrade on the 24-year-old.

