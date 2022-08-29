"Sometimes one releases the other" - Arsenal great blames Gunners star for Bukayo Saka's slow start to the season

Former Arsenal forward Kevin Campbell believes Ben White could be the reason behind Bukayo Saka's slow start to the campaign.

Saka was one of the Gunners' best players last season. The 20-year-old scored 11 goals and provided seven assists in 38 Premier League appearances, helping his side finish fifth in the league table.

The England international has formed an impressive partnership with Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli in attack this season, but is yet to reach the heights expected of him with regards to his individual performances.

Saka has provided just one assist in Arsenal's four league games this season as opposed to Martinelli, who has scored two goals.

Campbell believes Ben White could be the reason behind Bukayo Saka's lack of productivity. The central defender has been deployed as a right-back in Arsenal's four games this season as Takehiro Tomiyasu is yet to regain full fitness.

White has produced some impressive defensive displays but lacks the attacking ability required to provide Saka support whilst going forward.

Martinelli, on the other hand, has played alongside Oleksandr Zinchenko and Granit Xhaka on the left flank. Zinchenko has added another dimension to Arsenal's attack thanks to his composure on the ball.

"In Crystal Palace game we saw Bukayo Saka get down the right-hand side and whip the ball in and it got turned in by Marc Guehi. I just think that things are happening on the left-hand side solely because of Granit Xhaka and Zinchenko," Campbell told Football Insider.

"Sometimes one releases the other. You don't have that on the other side with the way that Martin Odegaard plays. We know what Saka can do but Ben White has been deputising as a full-back and has done a really good job but he's not an offensive full-back, he'll be one that sits there. Listen, we can't wish for everything because we can't get everything."

Arsenal Faithfuls @ArsenalFa8fuls 🗣Bukayo Saka reacting after the #Arsenal win over Fulham: “We’re all so hungry to win each game. We’re going to continue like this for the whole season. We know how difficult the Premier League is. We’re just focusing on the next game, the next game and the next game.” 🗣Bukayo Saka reacting after the #Arsenal win over Fulham: “We’re all so hungry to win each game. We’re going to continue like this for the whole season. We know how difficult the Premier League is. We’re just focusing on the next game, the next game and the next game.” 💯 ❤️ https://t.co/MHJicqCxkz

Despite Saka's lack of end product, the north London side have won all four of their Premier League games this season and sit at the top of the league table, two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City.

Arsenal could attempt to sign another winger to provide improve their strength in depth

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United - Premier League

Arsenal have arguably enjoyed one of their best transfer windows in recent history. The club bolstered their attack by signing Gabriel Jesus, Fabio Vieira and Marquinhos, and improved their defense by acquiring Oleksandr Zinchenko and integrating William Saliba into the starting line-up.

However, the Gunners could attempt to improve their squad even further. Mikel Arteta's will look to add to his side's depth as they will have to focus on the Europa League as well this season.

The north London club lack adequate back-up for the likes of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and Emile Smith Rowe. As per Football.london, Arsenal are interested in signing Wolves winger Pedro Neto.

David Ornstein @David_Ornstein Arsenal transfer priority is Pedro Neto. Discussions for over a month - theathletic.com/3525597/2022/0… Arsenal transfer priority is Pedro Neto. Discussions for over a month - #AFC to Jorge Mendes, Mendes to Wolves. #WWFC don’t plan to sell 22yo winger yet + Arsenal can’t spend excessively so deal not easy. But interest concrete & unanimous @TheAthleticUK 🚨 Arsenal transfer priority is Pedro Neto. Discussions for over a month - #AFC to Jorge Mendes, Mendes to Wolves. #WWFC don’t plan to sell 22yo winger yet + Arsenal can’t spend excessively so deal not easy. But interest concrete & unanimous @TheAthleticUK theathletic.com/3525597/2022/0…

The Portuguese forward enjoyed an impressive 2020-21 campaign, scoring five goals and providing six assists in 31 league games. He was ruled out of action for the majority of last season due to a knee injury. However, the Gunners view him as a prospect for the future.

Could Lionel Messi's changed position inspire PSG to the Champions League title? More details here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava