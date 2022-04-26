"Sometimes words just come out your mouth" - Scholes backtracks after naming Manchester United star who described dressing room as a 'disaster' 

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has backtracked following his revelation of Jesse Lingard's analysis of the club's dressing room being a 'disaster'.

Scholes was speaking to BT Sport following Manchester United's 3-1 loss to Arsenal on April 23. He claimed Lingard had told him the dressing room was basically nonexistent.

He said (via Daily Mail):

"It's an absolute mess. It's a disaster of a dressing room. I had a quick chat with Jesse the other day and I'm sure he won't mind me saying he said the dressing room is just a disaster."

It appears Lingard did mind Scholes revealing his comments as the former United midfielder has now taken back his claim, telling talkSPORT (via Daily Mail):

"I've had a little bit of stick for that. I don't know why I did it! Honestly, sometimes words just come out your mouth. I have spoken to him since and probably best I don't tell you what he said."

A freudian slip perhaps, but it does bring to light the problems that are continuing to take hold at Old Trafford behind-the-scenes.

There have been reports throughout the season of unrest in the United camp.

According to the Daily Mail, there has been a power struggle between club-captain Harry Maguire and Cristiano Ronaldo.

Christian Falk reports that the English core at Manchester United, including Maguire and Marcus Rashford, are frustrated with Ronaldo's desire to be the leader in the dressing room.

Problems have taken hold in what has been a calamitous season at Manchester United. They are set to undergo a huge overhaul under new manager Erik ten Hag this summer.

Paul Scholes feels for Jesse Lingard at Manchester United

Lingard is likely to leave United this summer

Paul Scholes has shown his support for Jesse Lingard, who looks set to depart Old Trafford at the end of the season.

The 29-year-old English forward's contract with Manchester United expires this summer and there have been no discussions over a new deal. He has found game time under interim manager Ralf Rangnick hard to come by.

Scholes alluded to Lingard's treatment by the club in his interview on talkSPORT, saying:

"I think Jesse has been treated pretty poorly by the club, to be honest. He was ready to sign for Newcastle at one point and West Ham, right at the end of deadline day and he was told he was going to get more minutes."

Scholes continued:

"That clearly hasn't happened. He's deserved a chance. We all saw what he did at West Ham. He's a really good footballer and can bring goals to a team and with this team playing so poorly as well, for him not to get a chance. I think he's unfairly treated."

Lingard has made 22 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring two goals. Most of those appearances, however, have been from the substitutes bench.

Edited by Aditya Singh