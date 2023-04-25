“Son also has the right to be happy” – Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother told to ‘calm down’ by TV host after making it ‘unbearable’ for Georgina Rodriguez

Portuguese celebrity Antonio Bravo has claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother Dolores Aveiro does not share a healthy relationship with the 38-year-old’s girlfriend, Georgina Rodriguez. Bravo urged Ronaldo’s mother to calm down, advising her to prioritize her son's happiness.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Georgina Rodriguez have been together for seven years. They have two children together, Alana Martina (6) and Bella Esmeralda (1), and are co-parenting three of Ronaldo’s kids, Cristiano Junior (12), Eva Maria (6), and Mateo Ronaldo (6).

While Georgina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother appear to share a good relationship in public, Bravo, on Portuguese show “Em Família”, drew a grimmer picture. He accused the 68-year-old of spoiling Ronaldo’s happiness, urging her to relax. He said (via Essentially Sports):

“I think it is a recurring problem, which is the relationship between Dona Dolores and her daughters-in-law (…) sometimes it cannot be constant, I mean, the son also has the right to be happy.”

“If she’s always having these things with all his girlfriends, it becomes unbearable and they look at her, they give up. I think she should calm down a bit, Dolores”.

It is believed that the Al-Nassr star broke up with his former girlfriend, Irina Shayk, due to his mother. The supermodel did not attend Dolores’ 60th birthday party in 2014, which led to her breakup with the Real Madrid legend.

Journalist reveals reason behind rift between Georgina Rodriguez and Cristiano Ronaldo’s mother

In a recent interview on "Noite das Estrelas", renowned journalist Adriano Silva Martins shed light on Georgina Rodriguez’s troubled relationship with Dolores Aveiro. He claimed that the rift between the pair started when the Spanish-Argentine businesswoman vanished one of Dolores’ favorite paintings from Ronaldo’s Madrid home.

Ronaldo’s mother reportedly became furious after learning that the painting was sent to the garage during renovations. Martins said:

“That painting was put in the garage. Dona Dolores was upset, and when she found out it was in the garage, she was furious. That house was under construction, and the painting disappeared.

“And now, what is above that fireplace is the portrait of our Gio (Georgina Rodriguez). There is no healthy relationship between them, and this is the reality. There is no reason because they both dislike each other.”

Cristiano Ronaldo is yet to propose to her long-time partner but told British broadcaster Piers Morgan last year that wedding bells would ring in the future. The former Manchester United ace would certainly prefer to see the pair get better acquainted by then.

Poll : 0 votes