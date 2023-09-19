“Son and a fan” “Football’s gone soft” - Fans react as Bukayo Saka and Son Heung-min are spotted together at Burberry event ahead of NLD

Fans online have reacted to Arsenal's Bukayo Saka and Tottenham Hotspur's Son Heung-min attending a Burberry event ahead of the North London derby.

The Gunners will host Spurs in the first North London derby of the season at the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday, September 24. With the two teams being arch-rivals, there is plenty of animosity between fans, especially during the buildup to a derby.

Hence, footage of Bukayo Saka and Son Heung-min together at a Burberry event led to a lot of reactions from both sets of fans. The duo attended the fashion brand's spring/summer 2024 event, which is set to take place for the whole week.

Son, who is also a Burberry ambassador, arrived at the event in a green trench coat with light trousers, both checkered. Saka, meanwhile, pulled off an all-black attire, wearing a funnel-necked sweater inside a collar-less suit.

Both players arrived separately but were seen sitting together for a bit and appeared to be a bit awkward in a video clip as well.

Fans on X (formerly Twitter) reacted to the same, as one Tottenham fan said:

"Son and a fan at the Burberry event. Wow!"

Another fan tweeted:

"Footballs gone soft ain’t it. Since when would the captain of a football team socialise with a player from their biggest local rival."

Here are some more reactions at Son Heung-min and Bukayo Saka attending the Burberry SS24 event:

Son Heung-min and Bukayo Saka help their teams to unbeaten starts in PL

Both Tottenham and Arsenal are unbeaten in the Premier League after five games this season, with both on 13 points.

The Gunners have beaten Nottingham Forest (2-1), Crystal Palace (0-1), Manchester United (3-1) and Everton (0-1). They also played out a 2-2 draw against Fulham.

Bukayo Saka has scored two goals and provided two assists in five games for Arsenal thus far.

Tottenham, meanwhile, began their campaign with a 2-2 draw at Brentford. They then beat Manchester United (2-0), Bournemouth (0-2), Burnley (1-5), and Sheffield United (2-1).

Son Heung-min, who was made captain following Harry Kane's departure, has scored three goals this season, which came in the form of a hat-trick against Burnley.

Arsenal will next host PSV Eindhoven in the UEFA Champions League group stage on September 20 before welcoming Tottenham.

Spurs are currently second in the Premier League table, above fourth-placed Gunners on goal difference (8-5).