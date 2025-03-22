Son Heung-min admits he would've loved to play with Ronaldo Nazario; names player he misses the most

Tottenham Hotspur star Son Heung-nin has revealed that he would have loved to play alongside Ronaldo Nazario and also said that he misses former teammate Harry Kane. During a recent interview with GOAL as a part of the Adidas You Got This campaign, the South Korean forward was asked to answer some quickfire questions.

Starting the interview, Son was asked to name one retired football player who he had loved to play beside, and he named Brazilian icon Ronaldo Nazario. He then picked Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk as the best defender he has faced.

The Tottenham star labelled teammate Micky van de Van as the fastest and Liverpool's Alisson Becker as the best custodian. Son dubbed Kyle Walker as the strongest while giving English attacker Harry Kane the tag of most intelligent player. The South Korean attacker also revealed that he misses sharing the dressing room with Kane. He said:

"Dude, that duo was fun. I still miss him."

Harry Kane joined Bayern Munich in August 2023 from Tottenham for a reported transfer fee of £100 million. Before joining the Bavarians, Son and Kane played together for the Spurs for eight years, forming a profuse goalscoring duo. They combined to score 47 goals, the most by a duo in Premier League history.

Later, Son picked Archie Gray as a top prospect and lauded Ben Davies for his hard work.

When Ronaldo Nazario named Lionel Messi as number one and snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo from list

AS Photo Archive - Source: Getty

In 2020, Brazilian legend Ronaldo Nazario named his top five players, hailing Lionel Messi as the 'number one' while excluding Cristiano Ronaldo.

During an interview with Spanish outlet AS, the former Real Madrid attacker named his top five footballers, where he gave the top spot to Messi. He also claimed that the world will not witness a player like Messi in the coming 2-3 decades. He said (via SportBible):

"Messi, of course, he is number one, it is a talent that we will take 20 or 30 years to see something similar."

Later, he added the names of Mohamed Salah, Eden Hazard, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe. French attacker Mbappe recently scored his 31st goal for Real Madrid during Los Blancos' 2-1 victory over Villarreal last week. With that, he has scored more goals than the Brazilian legend in his first season at Santiago Bernabeu.

