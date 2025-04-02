Son Heung-Min snubs Ronaldinho, Neymar and Eden Hazard as he picks Liverpool legend as best winger ever

Tottenham Hotspur forward Son Heung-Min has snubbed Ronaldinho, Neymar and Eden Hazard to name Liverpool's Mohamed Salah as the best winger ever. The South Korean recently sat down with GOAL Fan Zone to select the best among eight fiery forwards.

He was first given the option to pick between Neymar and Gareth Bale and opted to go for the Brazilian. Son even offered his apology to the Welshman before announcing his decision.

The South Korean next asked to choose between Arjen Robben and Eden Hazard, and selected the Belgian. When David Beckham and Ronaldinho came up next, Son paused briefly before going for the Brazilian.

Finally, the Spurs skipper was given the options of himself and Mohamed Salah, and he instantly opted for the Liverpool man. When the host pointed out that he was being harsh on himself, Son smiled but stuck to his decision.

The South Korean had to opt between the current Santos skipper and Eden Hazard next, and after careful consideration, he went for the former.

"When you look at the whole package of the seasons, the whole career, I would say Neymar," said Son.

The 32-year-old also opted for Salah ahead of Ronaldinho. That brought him to the showdown between the Egyptian ace and Neymar, and Son opted for the Liverpool man once again. Interestingly, Salah's contract with the Reds expires at the end of this season and he is yet to sign a new deal.

Are Liverpool eyeing a player likened to Neymar this summer?

Arne Slot.

Liverpool have set their sights on Hugo Ekitike, according to Caught Offside. The Eintracht Frankfurt forward has previously been likened to Neymar by former Dutch international Wesley Snider.

The report adds that Manchester United, Newcastle United, and Chelsea are also in the race for the Frenchman, who has scored 19 goals in 39 games this season. Frankfurt would prefer to keep hold of him until 2026, but could let him go for €30m this summer.

The Red Devils are looking for a new forward, possibly an upgrade on Joshua Zirkee. Meanwhile, Chelsea are also looking to add more firepower to their attack and have the 22-year-old on their agenda.

Elsewhere, Newcastle United view Ekitike as Alexander Isak's potential replacement, with the Swede being eyed by multiple clubs this summer. Finally, Liverpool are also in the market for an upgrade on Darwin Nunez, who is likely to leave this summer. The Reds apparently want the Frenchman for the job.

