  • "Sore Loser" - Fans want Luis Suarez banned as he appears to spit on Seattle staff after Lionel Messi's Inter Miami lose Leagues Cup final

"Sore Loser" - Fans want Luis Suarez banned as he appears to spit on Seattle staff after Lionel Messi's Inter Miami lose Leagues Cup final

By Deepungsu Pandit
Modified Sep 01, 2025 05:26 GMT
Fans were least pleased with Luis Suarez's actions at full time in the defeat to Seattle Sounders

Fans have slammed Lionel Messi's teammate Luis Suarez for an alleged incident at full time following Inter Miami's 3-0 defeat to Seattle Sounders in the Leagues Cup final. The Herons arrived at the game on good form, but it was the Western Conference side who started brighter on Sunday, August 31, at Lumen Field.

Osaze De Rosario gave the Sounders the lead in the 26th minute, and the hosts held the Florida-based club back for the rest of the half. Lionel Messi and co tried to impose themselves on the game, but their efforts failed to bear fruit.

Seattle Sounders went 2-0 up through Alex Roldan's penalty in the 84th minute, before local boy Paul Rothrock sealed the game five minutes later. Things, however, got ugly when Luis Suarez was involved into a scuffle with Obed Vargas at full time.

Meanwhile, the Uruguayan also appeared to spit on an opposition staff member.

Fans immediately took to social media to express their views on the situation. One fan labelled the Inter Miami man's behaviour as disgraceful, stating:

"That’s disgusting and disgraceful from a football player. Barcelona’s product"
Another added:

"Ban Suarez for life. If he isn’t banned, we can expect more of this shit forever from. He’s trash, always has been, always will be."
One fan insisted that the Uruguayan should face a lengthy ban and a hefty fine, commenting:

"2 year suspension and 1 million dollar fine. Better yet, kick him out of football already. This guy will never learn."
Another quipped:

"At least Suárez didn't bite him. I call that improvement. LOL what a soar loser."
Inter Miami registered 10 shots on the game, none of which were on target.

How many times have Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez played together for Inter Miami?

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi

Luis Suarez joined Lionel Messi at Inter Miami in December 2024. The duo had enjoyed a highly successful time together at Barcelona, sharing the pitch on 258 occasions.

The Herons initially tied the Uruguayan down to a one-year deal and he has since signed an extension with the Florida-based club. However, the 38-year-old's contract expires at the end of this year.

Meanwhile, Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi have played together 55 times for Inter Miami to date, registering 21 joint goal participations. They won the Supporters' Shield last season. Interestingly, the Argentine ace has also entered the final six months of his contract and is yet to sign an extension.

Deepungsu Pandit

Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over seven years at Sportskeeda.

Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.

Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.

Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.

Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar.

Edited by Deepungsu Pandit
