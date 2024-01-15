"Sorry bad bi*** but we took it to another level" - Wanda Nara shares Instagram photo dump with Mauro Icardi from Brazil

Former Paris Saint-Germain forward Mauro Icardi's wife, Wanda Nara, recently shared a photo dump on Instagram from her latest outing to Brazil.

Nara was in Brazil recording a music video for her upcoming song. In November last year, she made her debut in the music industry with the song 'Bad Bitch'. Nevertheless, she's currently working on making more music.

She recently uploaded a post on her social media account, where she can be seen travelling by a jet and also spending time with her husband, Mauro Icardi.

She captioned the Instagram post:

"We made it to Brazil change of look music video and lots of caipirinhassss for me... they don't understand what's coming !!! I need you to listen to it yaaaaaaa. Sorry bad bitch but we took it to another level here ac."

Wanda Nara's song 'Bad Bitch' has garnered more than two million views and 50,000 likes on YouTube. Moreover, her official YouTube channel has more than 18,000 subscribers.

Wanda Nara claims Mauro Icardi slept with '200 women' before getting married to her

Mauro Icardi's wife, Wanda Nara, claimed that her husband slept with numerous women before they got married. Moreover, she also said that Icardi had four phones, in which he had saved the numbers of all the women.

Nara and Icardi got married in 2014, shortly after she got divorced from Maxi Lopez. They also have daughters together - Francesca (8) and Isabella (7). However, according to the Sun, Icardi slept with around 200 women before he got married to Nara. She said on the TV programme 'Rumis':

"200 women passed through that mattress, but after me, it was total destruction. They never used it again... I remember the pain in my body the next day because I wasn't used to giving everything. I took ibuprofen every four o'clock."

Nonetheless, Icardi and Nara have been married for 10 years. Despite rumours of divorce in 2022, the couple stayed together. Wanda Nara also regularly visits Icardi's games for Galatasaray in Turkey. This season, Icardi has bagged 17 goals and six assists in 27 appearances for the Turkish outfit across different competitions.