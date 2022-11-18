"Sorry, I'm not that kind of player" - Cristiano Ronaldo opens up on feeling 'provoked' by Erik ten Hag before storming down tunnel during Tottenham game

Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has explained his decision to storm down the tunnel in the side's 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur on 19 October.

Ronaldo, 37, headed down the Old Trafford tunnel in the 89th minute of Manchester United's victory over Spurs.

He was suspended for one game by the club but returned to the squad following a 1-1 draw with Chelsea on 22 October.

Despite this, he appears to have been at loggerheads with manager Erik ten Hag.

Their problems had already ensued from Ronaldo's decision to leave a pre-season match against Rayo Vallecano early.

The Portuguese has spoken to broadcaster Piers Morgan where he opened up on his actions against Tottenham (via TalkTV):

"It's something that I regret to leave from the stadium — let's say I regret, but in the same way I felt provoked by the coach. Not allowed for me, a coach to put me in three minutes in a game. Sorry, I'm not that kind of player."

When Ronaldo left Old Trafford early during the pre-season clash with Rayo, Ten Hag explained that it was unacceptable.

After he did the same in the win over Tottenham, he said that it came with consequences (via Sky Sports):

"After Rayo Vallecano I said it's unacceptable but he wasn't the only one. That is for everyone, when it's the second time it will have consequence. That is now what we did. We'll miss him tomorrow, it's a miss for the squad but I think it's important for the attitude, mentality for the group."

Ronaldo explained leaving the ground during the friendly, telling Morgan:

"Me and eight players [left the pre-season game early], but they mentioned only my name…everyone do that. Last year, many players did the same — but they only speak about the black sheep which is me, which is, I completely understand."

Manchester United are yet to respond to Cristiano Ronaldo

The Portuguese's future is up in the air

Cristiano Ronaldo's controversial interview with Morgan has made huge headlines with many anticipating that he will leave the club.

How that occurs remains to be seen, but Manchester United did release a statement on their official website:

"Manchester United notes the media coverage regarding an interview by Cristiano Ronaldo. The club will consider its response after the full facts have been established. "

Cristiano Ronaldo's contract with the Red Devils expires next summer and there is the option of a one-year extension.

He made a groundbreaking return to the club in 2021 but has struggled at Old Trafford this season.

The Portuguese forward has made 16 appearances in all competitions, scoring just three goals.

