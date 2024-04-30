“Sorry, I’ve been through the same” - Ex-Arsenal forward sends message to Francis Ngannou after former UFC heavyweight champion’s son dies

Former Arsenal academy forward Benik Afobe has sent a message to Francis Ngannou after the ex-UFC heavyweight champion's infant son passed away.

Ngannou's son was only 18-moths-old and the tragic incident has seen sporting icons across the globe extend their support to the Cameroonian mixed martial artist.

Afobe, now 31, also went through a similar tragedy back in 2019. The DR Congo international's daughter passed away due to a rare kidney condition at the tender age of two.

Afobe was in the ranks of Stoke City at that time. He has now sent a message to Ngannou following the latter's distress. Afobe's message read (as per Daily Star):

"Sorry, I've been through the same. Worst feeling a parent can go through ever. May god give you and your family strength in these difficult times."

Afobe joined Arsenal's academy at the age of six but never made a senior appearance for the club. As for Francis Ngannou, he is left heartbroken after his son Kobe's tragic passing. The PFL heavyweight posted an emotional message on social media, writing:

"What's the purpose of life if what we're fighting tooth and nail to get away from is what finally hit us the hardest!? Why is life so unfair and merciless? Why does life take what we don't have? I'm f*cking tired."

Francis Ngannou pays tribute to his deceased son Kobe

Francis Ngannour also took to social media to post a touching tribute for his deceased son Kobe. "The Predator" uploaded a post in loving memory of his son. It read:

"Too soon to leave but yet he's gone. My little boy, my mate, my partner Kobe was full of life and joy. Now he's laying without life. I shouted his name over and over but he's not responding."

Ngannou added:

"I was my best self next to him and now I have no clude who I am. Life is so unfair to hit us where it hurts the most. How do you deal with such a thing? How can you live with it? Please help me if you have an idea because I really don't know what to do and how to deal with this."

Many superstar athletes have passed their condolences to Francis Ngannou through social media at the time of his tremendous distress.