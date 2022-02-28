"Sort of player Arsenal need" - Kevin Phillips urges Mikel Arteta to sign 27-year-old Premier League star

Former Premier League striker Kevin Phillips has encouraged Arsenal to pursue Southampton midfielder James Ward-Prowse in the summer to compliment Thomas Partey in the middle of the park.

Speaking to Football Insider, Phillips heaped praise on Ward-Prowse but suggested that it was time for the Gunners to try and persuade the midfielder to Southampton. He said:

"Ward-Prowse is the sort of player Arsenal need. Technically he is a very, very good player and he’s a dead-ball specialist. He’s the sort of player Arteta would love in his squad I imagine. Could they get him out of Southampton? That’s the question. He just signed a new deal and I think he’s happy there. It would be a big test if Arsenal could knocking though. He could be persuaded to join."

He also praised the midfielder's ability on set-pieces. He said:

“Ward-Prowse is the sort of player Arsenal need to be looking at in the summer. He’d compliment Partey well and let’s be honest, there’s not many better set-piece takers than him in the world."

Southampton FC Updates @TheSaintCentre



• 4 goals

• 5 assists

• 9 big chances created

• 4x MOTM

• 20 tackles

• 21 interceptions

• 32 key passes



Caption, leader, legend. 🏻



#saintsfc James Ward-Prowse's past 12 games:• 4 goals• 5 assists• 9 big chances created• 4x MOTM• 20 tackles• 21 interceptions• 32 key passesCaption, leader, legend. James Ward-Prowse's past 12 games:• 4 goals• 5 assists• 9 big chances created• 4x MOTM• 20 tackles• 21 interceptions• 32 key passesCaption, leader, legend. 👏🏻#saintsfc https://t.co/DbxEjpT0kf

James Ward-Prowse has been the standout player for Southampton this season, scoring six goals and providing six assists in 24 league appearances so far.

Arsenal have to bring in reinforcements in the summer

Ward-Prowse in action for Southampton

Mikel Arteta's side saw a massive clearout this season which has spread them thin in multiple important positions. The Gunners saw the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Ainsley Maitland-Niles depart the club during the January transfer window and will need to bring in players to replace the duo.

Bringing in a striker in particular will be the Gunners' main priority in the summer as French forward Alexandre Lacazette will be out of contract at the end of the season. Mikel Arteta will be on the lookout for a striker who will be a mainstay of the squad for many years to come.

The Gunners have been linked with a move for Real Sociedad hitman Alexander Isak, but it remains to be seen whether Arteta will be able to sign the Swede in the summer.

Connor Humm @TikiTakaConnor Fabrizio Romano on transfers:



🗣 “I want to tell Arsenal fans, don’t worry. The summer will be busy for Arsenal. They will go for a new midfielder, a new top striker, so don’t worry. They will do something important." Fabrizio Romano on transfers: 🗣 “I want to tell Arsenal fans, don’t worry. The summer will be busy for Arsenal. They will go for a new midfielder, a new top striker, so don’t worry. They will do something important." https://t.co/4moh136zWV

Edited by Adit Jaganathan