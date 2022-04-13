"Sort of player to maybe change games" - Wes Brown says he has no issues with 19-year-old Manchester United starlet getting minutes during season run-in

Former Manchester United defender Wes Brown has said that Ralf Rangnick should try giving academy players like Hannibal a chance in the senior team.

Wes Brown also said that the Red Devils should enter the pitch with the strongest squad as their chances of finishing in the top-4 are still alive.

Hannibal remained an unused substitute in Manchester United's loss against Everton in the Premier League on Saturday.

academyarena Utd @academyarenaUTD Wes Brown on Hannibal Mejbri…



Do you agree? 🤔 Wes Brown on Hannibal Mejbri…Do you agree? 🤔 https://t.co/yrKupoilbs

Fans have been demanding that the club should introduce certain academy players as the senior team fails to remain consistent in the Premier League. The 19-year-old Swedish international Anthony Elanga has risen to the ranks in the senior team, becoming a regular figure on the squad list.

Two former Manchester United players, Danny Webber and Wes Brown, shared their views on introducing academy players to the senior team.

In a conversation with Man United's official media team, the two former players cautioned against fielding academy players without due diligence. However, Wes Brown said that academy players can only be given game time in the senior team on the basis of consistent performance.

He said:

"We're still in the position where it's there; we can still get the fourth position," said the ex-defender. Listen, if they've done well in the Under-23s, and the manager seems them on a regular basis and they're doing well, then yeah, like Danny says, get them on the bench.''

He added:

"Hannibal, for instance. He is that sort of player to maybe change games. I still think you have to play your strongest squad but if he's earned it, I don't see why not [select him]."

Danny Webber agreed with Brown, saying that only players who have earned a spot in the squad through hard work and consistent performances should get the chance.

He added:

"You've got to go with your strongest team. There's nothing wrong with the boys who have earned it and got to a position where they've earned a first-team opportunity, being on the bench or coming off the bench. If they've earned the right to be in the starting XI, then fine.''

Jaap Stam clears a Manchester United return amid job links

Jaap Stam has clarified that he wants to return to United as reports emerge of Erik ten Hag wanting him on the coaching staff at Old Trafford. The former defender has been heavily linked with a return to Old Trafford if and when the Dutchman agrees to join the Premier League club.

utdreport @utdreport



strettynews.com/2022/04/12/jaa… Jaap Stam makes it clear he wants Manchester United return amid job links: "In principle, I am open to any role at Manchester United." Jaap Stam makes it clear he wants Manchester United return amid job links: "In principle, I am open to any role at Manchester United."strettynews.com/2022/04/12/jaa…

Journalist Fabrizio Romano recently updated that Manchester United and Erik ten Hag have agreed to an in-principle deal and an official announcement is expected soon.

