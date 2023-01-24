“Sounds like an Austrian sausage” – Piers Morgan hits out at Manchester United man while labeling Ten Hag as ‘arrogant’ 

Piers Morgan has hit out at Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag and striker Wout Weghorst after their loss to Arsenal. The pundit is still angry at the Dutchman's treatment of Cristiano Ronaldo while the Portuguese was at the club.

Arsenal hosted Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday and managed to get a 3-2 win. Morgan, who supports the Gunners, took to Twitter to send a message to the Red Devils.

Piers Morgan @piersmorgan ⁦ Congrats ⁦ @ManUtd ⁩ - that's what happens when you hire an arrogant coach who disrespects the @Cristiano ⁩ so badly he leaves - and then replaces him with someone I've never heard of who sounds like an Austrian sausage. #Weghorst

Still furious with the Dutch manager's decision to bench Ronaldo in most matches earlier this season and eventually leading to an exit, Morgan wrote:

"Congrats @ManUtd - that's what happens when you hire an arrogant coach who disrespects the [goat] @Cristiano so badly he leaves - and then replaces him with someone I've never heard of who sounds like an Austrian sausage. #Weghorst."

Erik ten Hag on Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo decision

Erik ten Hag made it clear that he had no plans to keep Cristiano Ronaldo at the club after the Portuguese star's explosive interview with Piers Morgan. The forward took shots at the manager and claimed that he had no respect for him as it was not reciprocated.

Ten Hag spoke about the decision, saying:

"I think it was quite clear after [the interview] that he had to leave. I think we didn't have to discuss it. It was quite clear. Richard [Arnold], John [Murtough], me. Yes [he watched Cristiano Ronaldo's interview]. Not all of it. I have seen most of it."

The Dutch manager went on to reveal that the forward never asked for an exit from Manchester United:

"The [Ronaldo] interview I think, as a club, you can't accept. There will be consequences. To make that step he knew the consequences. Before he never told me [he wanted to leave]. During the season, there was no window but until that moment [the interview], he [Ronaldo] never told me 'I want to leave'."

Ronaldo debuted for Al Nassr on Sunday but failed to get on the scoresheet.

