South African cricketer Wayne Parnell pulled off Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration against India

South African cricketer Wayne Parnell imitated Manchester United superstar Cristiano Ronaldo's latest celebration after dismissing Suryakumar Yadav.

Parnell bagged the crucial wicket of Yadav as the Proteas took on India in the T20 World Cup. He then celebrated like Ronaldo.

Ronaldo pulled off a new celebration after scoring against FC Sheriff in the UEFA Europa League midweek. The move has since gone viral with several athletes from various sports imitating it. Parnell added his name to that list on Sunday.

Cristiano Ronaldo, meanwhile, made his third Premier League start of the season as the Red Devils earned a 1-0 home win against Nottingham Forest on Sunday, 30 October.

Marcus Rashford scored the only goal of the game. He notched up his 100th goal for Manchester United in the process.

Heroics from David de Gea, Harry Maguire and Diogo Dalot helped Erik ten Hag's side pick up all three points.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag was happy with Cristiano Ronaldo's performance

While Cristiano Ronaldo couldn't get on the scoresheet, he did enough to impress Erik ten Hag. The Manchester united manager told Sky Sports after the game (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think he did quite well. (He did) what we expect; lead the pressing. First-half, linked up, for me was... I said also during half time, come not too quick down. Later moments, let's first do the work by the midfield and by the defence and the back four.

"Then in the latest moment drop eventually out to attract players or to get for yourself the freedom to be creative, to score, or to give the final pass because that is quality. Once the ball goes wide, you arrive in the box."

Ten Hag further added:

"We have the quality to score goals, but attacking football effectiveness we have to improve that. But we are going in the direction, but being a threat is a long way to go."

Ten Hag also acknowledged Harry Maguire's defensive masterclass (via manutd.com):

"It was a good performance. It is not easy when you are a couple of weeks out and he only played 45 minutes on Thursday, but Premier League is a different level.

"Then to come in and to get under such pressure, especially at the end of the game, when it's tough. And we didn't have the opportunity to substitute because we didn't have any more center-halves on the bench. Then we survive. He was magnificent in protecting the box."

