Southampton boss provides crucial Romeo Lavia update as Liverpool have first bid rejected

Southampton manager Russell Martin has provided an update on Romeo Lavia's future at the club following Liverpool's rejected initial offer.

The Reds are currently aiming to refresh their midfield following their questionable campaign last time around. They have already released James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and could also lose Jordan Henderson and Fabinho to Saudi Arabia in the future.

According to The Athletic, Southampton have rejected a £37 million offer for Lavia from the Anfield outfit. They are said to be holding out for a fee in the region of £50 million for the gifted 19-year-old midfielder.

After the Saints' 3-2 friendly loss against Bournemouth on July 25, Martin shed light on the Liverpool-linked star's situation. He told The Daily Echo:

"I thought Romeo, considering what's going on, to play tonight and do all that stuff, it was good for him to get on the pitch as he has not had the minutes other people have had. You can ask for an update but I can't give you one... because I don't know. I'm yet to find out."

Frustrated with his player being linked with Liverpool, Martin continued:

"The transfer window should close before the start of the season, it's ridiculous in my opinion and certainly not helpful. We're a club that has been relegated and has a lot of talent that people are attracted to, but we'll prepare as if they will still be here because we have to."

Explaining why Lavia and others are keen to leave, Martin concluded:

"I spoke to most of them before coming so I had an understanding... some of it ran deeper than others and were really, really hurt about what has been said about them, some of them were really hurt that they played so much and still got relegated. It's really personal stuff."

Lavia, 19, joined Southampton from Manchester City for an initial £10.5 million in 2022. He scored once in 34 matches for them last campaign.

Liverpool identify 2 Premier League stars as number six options apart from Romeo Lavia

According to The Athletic, Liverpool are currently keeping tabs on Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure and Manchester City's Kalvin Phillips. They have identified them as defensive midfield targets in light on Jordan Henderson and Fabinho's reported combined £52 million exit.

Doucoure, who joined the Eagles from RC Lens in a switch worth up to £22 million last summer, was named Crystal Palace Player of the Year last season. He started all of his 35 appearances for his club last term.

Phillips, on the other hand, spent most of past season on the subtitute bench after joining City from Leeds United for £42 million in 2022. He started just four of his 21 appearances in the 2022-23 campaign.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton & Hove Albion and RB Leipzig respectively last month. They spent around £95 million to snap both the midfielders up.