According to The Telegraph, Southampton are reportedly keen on signing Manchester United full-back Brandon Williams on loan in January.

The Saints tried to sign the 20-year-old on a season-long loan deal in the summer but Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer blocked the move.

Brandon Williams is a Manchester United youth product who was handed his debut by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at the beginning of the 2019-20 season. The defender became a prominent figure in the Red Devils squad due to recurrent injuries suffered by first-choice left-back Luke Shaw.

The Englishman signed a new four-year deal with Manchester United in August but has seen his playing time diminish after the club signed Alex Telles from Porto on the final day of the summer transfer window.

Brandon Williams has had to make do with appearances in cup competitions and the Champions League. The youngster is desperate to secure regular playing time and is, therefore, open to leaving Manchester United on loan in January.

Southampton are still looking to sign Manchester United's Brandon Williams on loan despite missing out in the summer

A number of Premier League clubs have been interested in taking Brandon Williams on loan but it is Southampton who are in front of the queue.

The Saints are currently in fourth place on the Premier League table, having registered an impressive 23 points from their opening twelve games this season.

Ralph Hasenhuttl's men have hopes of ending the season in a European place but currently lack the squad depth to sustain their good form throughout the course of the campaign.

Southampton will be entering a gruelling festive period which is likely to take a toll on the fitness of many of their players. Hence, a loan transfer for Brandon Williams, who can provide cover for both full-back positions, seems like a reasonable move.

Southampton will need to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to part ways with the youngster temporarily. The Norwegian is a huge fan of the England Under-21 international and has been kept hold of him to provide depth in his Manchester United squad.

Brandon Williams will, however, benefit from a move to Southampton, where he will get regular playing time and work under a proven tactician.