“Southampton were so much better than Manchester United for 75-80 mins” - Ruben Amorim will be ‘disappointed’ despite win, claims Red Devils legend

Paul Scholes has stated that Ruben Amorim will be "disappointed" with Manchester United players after the late 3-1 league win over Southampton on January 16. The Red Devils legend pointed out that the Saints dominated for 80 minutes at Old Trafford despite being at the bottom of the table.

Speaking on TNT Sports, Scholes stated that Southampton were the better team against Manchester United but were unable to see out matches. He added that the away side were more composed on the ball until they conceded and said:

"I think for 80 minutes, that’s as bad a performance as you’ll see, especially as a team who are bottom of the league. I have to give Southampton credit as well. I thought they were so much better than Man United for 75-80 minutes of that game. The way they passed the ball, technically, tactically. That’s probably why they are bottom of the league, they can’t put teams away."

Scholes was full of praise for Amad Diallo after his late hattrick and said:

"Diallo was the one bright spark. I still think the manager will be bitterly disappointed with that performance. Against, as I say, a team who really have struggled to score goals. Diallo’s come and produced the win for them, and that took him 12 minutes, and he’s the only one player, for me, who can take credit out of this game tonight."

Manchester United were trailing 1-0 after an own goal from Manuel Ugarte early in the second half. Diallo scored a hattrick in 12 minutes and helped the Red Devils move to 12th in the league table.

Ruben Amorim admits Manchester United did not play well against Southampton

Ruben Amorim spoke to the media after the match and admitted that Manchester United did not do well against Southampton. He claimed that the two matches against Liverpool and Arsenal saw them lose energy and the players were not ready for another match. He said:

“The feeling is that we have so much to do. I felt the team was really tired because of Liverpool, Arsenal for 120 minutes, and then it’s not just tiredness. The physical part of the play and the mental part. It was a win, it’s good, let’s continue. We didn’t do a very good game but in this moment, winning is the most important thing."

The Red Devils next face Brighton & Hove Albion in the league before taking on rangers in the UEFA Europa League.

