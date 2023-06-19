"Southgate cooking something very special", "England have to win Euro 2024" - Twitter erupts as Bukayo Saka hat-trick guides England to 7-0 win

Bukayo Saka was the star of the show as England destroyed North Macedonia 7-0 in their Euro 2024 qualifier tonight (June 19).

Many were fretting about Saka starting the game due to the grueling amount of game time he has been handed this season. However, the Arsenal winger allayed fears regarding potential fatigue with an unbelievable hat-trick.

It was the Three Lions captain Harry Kane who opened the scoring in the 29th minute, after fine work from Manchester United duo Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw.

Saka then grabbed his first of the evening in the 38th minute, peeling away from North Macedonia's defense and striking a fierce effort past goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski.

Rashford then got on the scoresheet on his club's home turf in the 45th minute. The Red Devils forward finished off a good move that was started way back by Kane and he was assisted by Jordan Henderson.

Gareth Southgate's men were cruising and Saka took no time in adding his second in the second half. The Gunners forward chested the ball down on the edge of the box. He then unleashed a phenomenal strike past Dimitrievski to make it 4-0 in the 47th minute.

Saka then became the first and youngest Arsenal player since Theo Walcott in 2008 to score a hat-trick for England. The youngster easily guided the ball home after another piece of brilliant play from Kane.

Substitute Kalvin Phillips got himself a rare goal in the 64th minute before Kane got on the scoresheet again. The Three Lions skipper netted from the penalty spot in the 73rd minute.

It was a ruthless performance from Southgate's side that are storming their way to Germany for Euro 2024 next year. They remain perfect in Group C, with four wins from four, and sit top.

Three Lions fans are talking up their nation's chances of winning the European Championships next year. One fan tweeted:

"An English side won the treble, with 5 England internationals. England have to win Euro 2024 it’s as basic as that."

Another fan has lauded Southgate:

"Southgate is cooking something very special with this team!"

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Three Lions' demolition of North Macedonia:

‘ @SherzCapone00 We’ve tied Saka down already We’ve tied Saka down already https://t.co/cmPC2ebz3H

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad



SAKA SCORES A HATTRICK AT OLD TRAFFORD! STAR PLAYER! 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 5-0 England.SAKA SCORES A HATTRICK AT OLD TRAFFORD! STAR PLAYER!🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 5-0 England.SAKA SCORES A HATTRICK AT OLD TRAFFORD! STAR PLAYER! 🌟🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 https://t.co/zWlN9yfJQa

EuroFoot @eurofootcom 🤩🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka (21) with a clinical hat-trick for England this afternoon, 100% shot accuracy in the game! 🤩🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka (21) with a clinical hat-trick for England this afternoon, 100% shot accuracy in the game! https://t.co/sfJvBB0Ywl

george @StokeyyG2 Saka has more Old Trafford goals than Antony in 2023… Saka has more Old Trafford goals than Antony in 2023… https://t.co/yyY1QNUtrh

Rory Talks Football @Rory_Talks_Ball



There’s no ceiling for him!



That Trent X Saka linkup is going to cook for a LONG time for England

Hahaha honestly imagine doubting Bukayo SakaThere’s no ceiling for him!That Trent X Saka linkup is going to cook for a LONG time for England Hahaha honestly imagine doubting Bukayo Saka 💫 There’s no ceiling for him!That Trent X Saka linkup is going to cook for a LONG time for England 🔥 https://t.co/51pbQ8X0yb

TA @ClockendAzzo Saka is that guy Saka is that guy

arohan🫠 @Utd_Aro southgate is cooking something very special with this team! southgate is cooking something very special with this team!

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 21 - Aged 21 years & 287 days, Bukayo Saka is the youngest player - and first Arsenal player - to score an England men's hat-trick since Theo Walcott (19y 178d) v Croatia in September 2008. Firepower. 21 - Aged 21 years & 287 days, Bukayo Saka is the youngest player - and first Arsenal player - to score an England men's hat-trick since Theo Walcott (19y 178d) v Croatia in September 2008. Firepower. https://t.co/sl80DBtOqK

England @England You are watching a master at work. You are watching a master at work. 🎨 https://t.co/zXmWuybueO

Matt @mattjafc This front 3 is just basically the best in world football with of course a few alternatives. England are so lucky This front 3 is just basically the best in world football with of course a few alternatives. England are so lucky

Amenyah @G2Amenyah 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Saka hat-trick. I might have to start supporting England...🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Saka hat-trick. I might have to start supporting England... 🍺🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿

baby marlu @LfcMarlu England are winning the euros next summer btw quote me England are winning the euros next summer btw quote me

UF @UtdFaithfuls



Need that in a Manchester United shirt.

Rashford, Shaw, Kane link-up at Old Trafford.Need that in a Manchester United shirt. Rashford, Shaw, Kane link-up at Old Trafford.Need that in a Manchester United shirt. 🔴😁https://t.co/NjE7KqCL9m

Lawrence Bury @lawrence_bury An English side won the treble, with 5 England internationals. England have to win Euro 2024 it’s as basic as that An English side won the treble, with 5 England internationals. England have to win Euro 2024 it’s as basic as that

Jamie Carragher @Carra23 #England Trent to Saka is becoming quite a combination Trent to Saka is becoming quite a combination 🔥🔥 #England

𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧 @BallinKy_ Phil Foden watching Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane & Marcus Rashford all cook for England from the bench. Phil Foden watching Bukayo Saka, Harry Kane & Marcus Rashford all cook for England from the bench. https://t.co/nl7K8nZKlf

🇨🇩 @osowxvyy Foden shouldn’t even get a sniff for England anymore. This is so clearly the best attack Foden shouldn’t even get a sniff for England anymore. This is so clearly the best attack

James. @afcjxmes 14 G/A in 21 starts for England. The boy turns up. 14 G/A in 21 starts for England. The boy turns up. https://t.co/VwGmm1K3kO

England @England Trent is every England fan rn. Trent is every England fan rn. https://t.co/GX2Q7FelED

ّ َ @UtdEIIis Only Harry Kane has scored more goals for England than Rashford since Rooney retired, despite not playing internationally from June 2021 to December 2022.



England’s best left winger. Only Harry Kane has scored more goals for England than Rashford since Rooney retired, despite not playing internationally from June 2021 to December 2022. England’s best left winger. https://t.co/xWocmqLR5y

Joe Cole hailed England's hat-trick hero Saka earlier this season

The Gunners winger has enjoyed a superb campaign.

England's hat-trick hero has been in remarkable form for both club and country and was key for Arsenal this past campaign. He bagged 15 goals and 11 assists in 48 games across competitions.

Former England international Joe Cole lauded the young winger during the campaign. He told the Gunners that they had a gem in the Hale End academy graduate, telling BT Sport:

"You have to understand how young he is, where he is in his career. Arsenal have got such a gem here. He's already so experienced. He's one of the leaders on the team on the pitch. He takes responsibility."

The Arsenal winger has signed a new four-year deal at the Emirates. His performance against North Macedonia will have Gunners fans breathing a sigh of relief they got his new contract sorted.

Poll : 0 votes