Spain manager Luis Enrique makes important decision involving Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos ahead of 2022 FIFA World Cup: Reports

Spain manager Luis Enrique has included Gerard Pique and Sergio Ramos in his team's 55-man preliminary squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. (via El Nacional)

Ramos and Pique have been two standout defenders for La Roja over the last decade or so. However, their form has dropped in recent times.

Pique has made 102 appearances for the Spanish national team. However, the Barcelona centre-back hasn't featured for Enrique's team since the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Ramos, meanwhile, is a former captain of the national team. However, the Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) defender has been plagued by injuries since last season.

Ramos last featured for the national team in 2021 when he made a late substitute appearance for Kosovo.

He also left Real Madrid after the expiration of his contract last summer and joined PSG to open a new chapter in his career. He suffered a difficult first season in France as the better part of his campaign was plagued by injuries. He played just 13 games in all competitions last season.

However, the 36-year-old has looked much-improved this season, registering 17 appearances already.

Both Ramos and Pique will look to impress Enrique in their recent games. The Spanish manager will have to submit his final squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup by November 14.

Enrique made a few controversial calls as well. He decided to leave out David de Gea, who has been exceptional for Manchester United, from the provisional squad for the World Cup.

How have Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique fared heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Sergio Ramos and Gerard Pique are in contention for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Sergio Ramos has made 17 appearances for PSG so far this season and has scored one goal and provided one assist. The former Real Madrid captain has sealed his spot in the Parisians' first XI under Christophe Galtier.

Gerard Pique, meanwhile, has struggled for form this season. Barcelona signed the likes of Jules Kounde and Andreas Christensen to bolster their defense over the summer.

The new-signings have pushed Pique further down the pecking order. He has made only eight appearances for the Blaugarana in all competitions this season.

Ramos and Pique were important parts of the glorious Spanish team that won two UEFA Euros and a World Cup between 2008 and 2012. Whether they can make a place for themselves in the 2022 FIFA World Cup remains to be seen.

Poll : 0 votes