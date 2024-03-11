Spain or Morocco? Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz picks international allegiance after receiving first call up

Real Madrid ace Brahim Diaz has turned down the opportunity to play for the Spanish national team in favor of representing Morocco at senior level.

Born in Málaga, Diaz moved to the Premier League when he signed with Manchester City in 2016, where he was a prodigious talent. Pep Guardiola handed him his first-team debut and he was part of the title-winning 2017-18 group, earning a winners' medal for making four league appearances.

Brahim Diaz joined Real Madrid from Manchester City in 2019 for around £15.5 million and was sent out on loan the following year to AC Milan. He helped the Italian outfit win the Serie A during his three-year stint in Italy.

Diaz appeared for the Spanish national teams from the U-17 up to the U-21 level before making his senior debut in a friendly match against Lithuania in 2021. A positive COVID test for Sergio Busquets within the senior camp meant that the U-21 players were brought in for the friendly, and Diaz scored one of the goals in the 4-0 win.

Brahim Diaz decided to represent the country of his father, Morocco, in 2023 but had an agreement with manager Walid Regragui to leave him out of the AFCON squad in January.

Marca have now reported that all of the paperwork has been completed for his switch of international allegiance, and he is eligible to feature for the Atlas Lions.

Diaz has had an impressive season since returning to the Santiago Bernabeu from his three-year loan at AC Milan. The attacking midfielder joined as a direct replacement for Marco Asensio, who left the club to join PSG as a free agent.

Brahim Diaz has scored eight goals and provided four assists in 32 appearances for Los Blancos across all competitions this season. The former Manchester City prodigy has had to be content with a lesser role for much of the season so far, making 15 starts.

Brahim Diaz primed for Morocco debut in friendly

Diaz is primed to make his senior debut with Morocco when they take on Angola later this month in a friendly. The attacking midfielder will join former Real Madrid man Achraf Hakimi in playing for the Atlas Lions.

Morocco have been very successful in recent months, becoming the first African team to reach the semi-finals of the FIFA World Cup in 2022. They have a number of players in top teams, including Hakim Ziyech, Youssef En-Nesyri and goalkeeper Bono.

Regragui has yet to announce their squad for the friendlies against Angola and Mauritania later this month. Brahim Diaz will be expected to be in the team as they look to bounce back from a disappointing AFCON showing.